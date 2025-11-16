When you're shopping in a mall and hunger strikes, there's one obvious option: the food court. If the thought of eating there fills you with dread, that might be on you. There are some mistakes everyone makes at a mall food court that makes the experience subpar, when it can be a great place to eat. And then there are the etiquette blunders that can make food courts annoying for staff or other people eating there.

Food courts have been around way longer than malls have. Early versions of food courts have been around since the Roman days, in large multi-story markets that mix food and retail — sound familiar? Since they've been around so long, it seems like there's been a lot of time to perfect the concept, but it's not totally the case. Sure, food courts in malls give you a quick and easy spot to get a meal when you're busy buying holiday gifts or doing back-to-school shopping. But, if you don't navigate them right, you can leave with a disappointing meal in your belly, or having broken all the unwritten protocol rules.

Learning what mistakes people make at mall food courts will help you avoid them. So, next time you hit one up, you'll choose the tastiest item there and leave feeling like a food court pro.