Review: Target's Exclusive New Starbucks Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate Is A Welcome Holiday Gift

Just when you thought Starbucks was finished with all of its big holiday menu drops this year, it has one more surprise to share for the season. The new Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate hits stores on November 17, 2025, for Target Circle 360 members and the following day for everyone else, giving holiday shoppers and Starbucks lovers one more way to celebrate — at the same time, even. But you can't order the new drink at just any Starbucks location. The Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate is available exclusively at Target-based Starbucks cafes across the country.

While not every Target location has an in-store Starbucks cafe, about 1,700 do, which means there's probably a store near you serving up the new holiday drink. This is pretty fantastic news for those who know that the best Target shopping trips begin with a stop at Starbucks for a quick pick-me-up to power you down every aisle. And for Starbucks lovers who can't resist the call of a new, exclusive seasonal drink, it's a brilliant way for Target to get shoppers in the front door this holiday season.

I was lucky enough to preview the new Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate before it hit menus and found out everything you need to know, including: what's in it, when the drinks are available, and most importantly, how it tastes. Read on for the details before heading to the closest Target-based Starbucks cafe to grab one.