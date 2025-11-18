8 Grocery Store Pecan Pies, Ranked Worst To Best

No matter how many other items you have on your holiday dessert table, the collection is incomplete if there isn't a pecan pie in the lineup. You don't even need to know how to make one of these gooey, crunchy bakes, not with a treasury of store-bought pecan pies that set you up for sweet success. There's no easy pecan pie recipe that's easier than buying a pie someone else made.

I took a swing at seeing if the pecan pies on store shelves are most worthwhile for your festive occasions and which might be less than ideal. There's no question that every selection served up a sweet combination of traditional filling topped with a layer of toasted pecans. But some recipes hit a little closer to home-baked than others, which is really the benchmark for spending your holiday food money properly.

These store-bought pies all offer tasty bites, but they stack up in a particular order from pretty okay to thoroughly mouthwatering. Whether you tell your friends and family you didn't make them yourself is entirely up to you. Just make sure you throw away the box before they arrive.