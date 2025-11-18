This Coffee Buying Mistake Could Be Costing You Better Flavor

Many people opt to grab a package of pre-ground coffee and brew their daily coffee from that. However, if you're trying to get the best possible flavor out of your morning (or afternoon) cup, you may want to reconsider that decision. Of all the mistakes everyone makes when buying coffee beans, such as picking the wrong roast level for your flavor preference, only buying ground coffee is the worst one. Whether it's because you don't have the necessary equipment to grind beans at home or you want to save a few moments, brewing pre-ground beans hurts the quality of your coffee.

It's all due to how the environment interacts with coffee beans. In their whole bean state, the beans' structure somewhat protects the delicate oils from environmental factors that zap their flavor, like light, oxygen, and moisture. That's why you'll often see a sheen of oil and get a burst of aroma when you first open up a package of fresh, whole bean coffee. As soon as those beans are ground, there's way more surface area exposed to light and moisture. In fact, a 2016 study found that after being ground, Arabica coffee lost 20% of aldehydes and 32% of methanethiol in just five minutes — these are some of the compounds within the coffee beans that are responsible for the aroma. Breaking apart the beans also sparks the process of oxidation, which dulls the flavor of your selected brew even further.