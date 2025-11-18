This Coffee Buying Mistake Could Be Costing You Better Flavor
Many people opt to grab a package of pre-ground coffee and brew their daily coffee from that. However, if you're trying to get the best possible flavor out of your morning (or afternoon) cup, you may want to reconsider that decision. Of all the mistakes everyone makes when buying coffee beans, such as picking the wrong roast level for your flavor preference, only buying ground coffee is the worst one. Whether it's because you don't have the necessary equipment to grind beans at home or you want to save a few moments, brewing pre-ground beans hurts the quality of your coffee.
It's all due to how the environment interacts with coffee beans. In their whole bean state, the beans' structure somewhat protects the delicate oils from environmental factors that zap their flavor, like light, oxygen, and moisture. That's why you'll often see a sheen of oil and get a burst of aroma when you first open up a package of fresh, whole bean coffee. As soon as those beans are ground, there's way more surface area exposed to light and moisture. In fact, a 2016 study found that after being ground, Arabica coffee lost 20% of aldehydes and 32% of methanethiol in just five minutes — these are some of the compounds within the coffee beans that are responsible for the aroma. Breaking apart the beans also sparks the process of oxidation, which dulls the flavor of your selected brew even further.
The benefits of grinding your own coffee beans
When you grind your own coffee beans, they're not just fresher. You also get to control the exact coarseness of the grind, which is helpful for a couple of reasons. First, it means you can efficiently brew coffee using whatever method you prefer, from a standard drip coffee maker to a French press. Additionally, the size of your coffee grind affects the flavor extraction process. This means you can customize your coffee to your flavor preferences, from a stronger to a mellower brew. The finer the grind, the more surface area is exposed to water, causing the flavor to get extracted quickly (this is why espresso beans are finely ground). However, if you grind the beans too finely, you might over-extract the coffee and brew a bitter cup. Grind them too coarsely, and you could end up with under-extracted coffee that tastes weak and a bit sour. You will need to find the sweet spot in accordance with the brewing method you choose. Trust us, though, it's worth it for the improved flavor.
If you're making the effort to grind your own coffee beans at home, make sure you're properly storing them. There are a few mistakes people make when storing coffee beans, such as leaving them in the store's packaging rather than transferring them into an airtight container. Another trick to keeping coffee fresh is to avoid buying bulk quantities. No matter how you store them, those carefully roasted beans are best when they're fresh, so only buy a week or two's worth at a time if possible.