The Vintage Comfort Meal That's Perfect For Leftover Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes are one of those sides that home cooks often have leftovers of following a big meal. After all, it can be tricky to estimate precisely how much you'll need, and with a dish as crowd-pleasing as mashed potatoes, it's often better to make a bit more than less. Luckily, there's no need to let those extra spuds go to waste. It's simple to turn your leftover mashed potatoes into a delicious, cost-effective, and easy-to-prepare vintage comfort meal: shepherd's pie.
Shepherd's pie has been repurposing leftovers since it was developed in the British Isles hundreds of years ago. Although recipes dating back to the 18th century call for sliced, rather than mashed potatoes, the rest of the dish has remained relatively consistent. The pie or casserole-style meal features a filling of ground meat and chopped vegetables in a gravy-like sauce, topped with potatoes. This mixture is baked or broiled to integrate the flavors and gently crisp the exterior of the potato topping.
Traditionally, shepherd's pie was made with ground lamb, as the name suggests. However, many modern cooks commonly substitute it with the more familiar ground beef, a variant sometimes known as cottage pie.
Shepherd's pie and more ideas for leftover mashed potatoes
One of the major advantages of this vintage meal as a way to use up leftover mashed potatoes is how versatile it can be. A classic shepherd's pie recipe often uses onions, peas, and carrots to provide a taste and textural contrast to the ground meat filling and creamy potato topping. However, it's easy to integrate your favorite vegetables into the mix, such as corn, green beans, and more. Likewise, any style of mashed potatoes can be used as the topping, regardless of their flavor profile, texture, or other qualities.
To be sure, shepherd's pie isn't the only way to make sure those extra mashed potatoes don't go to waste. You can also use up leftover mashed potatoes by making savory little pancakes. These flavorful, freezer-friendly sides are a good way to preserve mashed potatoes if you aren't able to eat them before they'd otherwise go bad. Mashed potatoes can also be incorporated into baked goods like breads or cakes, soups, and a wide variety of other dishes.
Still, those who want to ensure their leftover mashed potatoes get a starring role in a simple, affordable, and delicious vintage meal have a clear choice in shepherd's pie. With just a few minutes of prep time and a handful of common ingredients, your spare spuds can provide the fluffy, warm topping for a true comfort food classic.