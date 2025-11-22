The Vintage Comfort Meal That's Perfect For Leftover Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of those sides that home cooks often have leftovers of following a big meal. After all, it can be tricky to estimate precisely how much you'll need, and with a dish as crowd-pleasing as mashed potatoes, it's often better to make a bit more than less. Luckily, there's no need to let those extra spuds go to waste. It's simple to turn your leftover mashed potatoes into a delicious, cost-effective, and easy-to-prepare vintage comfort meal: shepherd's pie.

Shepherd's pie has been repurposing leftovers since it was developed in the British Isles hundreds of years ago. Although recipes dating back to the 18th century call for sliced, rather than mashed potatoes, the rest of the dish has remained relatively consistent. The pie or casserole-style meal features a filling of ground meat and chopped vegetables in a gravy-like sauce, topped with potatoes. This mixture is baked or broiled to integrate the flavors and gently crisp the exterior of the potato topping.

Traditionally, shepherd's pie was made with ground lamb, as the name suggests. However, many modern cooks commonly substitute it with the more familiar ground beef, a variant sometimes known as cottage pie.