Your Guide To The Best Sam's Club Stocking Stuffers 2025
With the holiday season breathing down our collective necks, shopping days are dwindling fast. Finding good presents for your loved ones can be a chore. You could always lean into the tradition of placing oranges in people's Christmas stockings (which is tied to the tall tale of of St. Nick gifting a struggling family with gold). However, if you're looking for more than citrus, Sam's Club has plenty of awesome products that would make perfect gifts.
Our massive list of suggestions includes decadent snacks, practical gadgets, festive decor, gift sets, seasonal goodies, flavorful spices, and so much more. Since Sam's Club is a warehouse store, many of its items come in packs of two or more. That means you get multiple stocking stuffers in one convenient package. For instance, the Member's Mark Shortbread Cookies Tin come in packs of four, which you can split between four recipients. Of course, with gifts this good, we might be tempted to keep one for ourselves.
Tovolo Ice Mold Set
The Tovolo Ice Mold Set is something we'd love to find in our stocking on Christmas morn. This set includes four distinct ornament shapes that will look exquisite floating in a home-crafted Manhattan cocktail. Snag a four-piece set from Sam's Club for the cool retail price of $15.87.
Member's Mark Assorted Chocolate Truffles
Member's Mark Assorted Chocolate Truffles come individually wrapped, which makes them perfect for tossing into Christmas stockings. Each bag contains four truffle varieties: Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt, Milk Chocolate Toffee, and Milk Chocolate Soft Caramel. Sam's Club members can snag a bag for $11.88.
Member's Mark Rosemary Garlic
Sam's Club shoppers have great things to say about Member's Mark Rosemary Garlic seasoning blend. According to one review (via the website), this seasoning blend "would taste good on almost anything." Another reviewer declared, "Extremely good flavor. Seasoned potatoes to [perfection]." A perfect gift for foodies, you can find this blend at Sam's club for $4.68.
Member's Mark 8-Piece Holiday Kitchen Towel Set
Who says practical gifts can't be festive? The Member's Mark 8-Piece Holiday Kitchen Towel Set is made from 100% cotton and features winter-themed designs like Christmas trees and attractive plaid. Give the gift of cheer for only $11.88 at Sam's Club.
Members Mark Dark Chocolate Covered Roasted Pistachios
Sam's Club's Members Mark Dark Chocolate Covered Roasted Pistachios are an indulgent snack that perfectly combines sweet and savory flavors. As expressed by a customer review on the website, "the nuts are fresh and a good quality and the chocolate is rich and smooth." Each bag retails for $14.98, so there will be plenty to go around.
CAT XL 9-in-1 Multi-Tool
For friends and family who prefer more practical gifts in their Christmas stockings, the CAT XL 9-in-1 Multi-Tool from Sam's Club is an excellent selection. Retailing for $22.78, you get several tools in one convenient package, including a full size knife blade, Phillips screwdriver, wire cutter, bottle opener, and more.
Member's Mark Himalayan Pink Salt Grinder
All the rage in the culinary world, Himalayan salt gets its pink shade from minerals like iron, copper, and calcium. At Sam's Club, the Member's Mark Himalayan Pink Salt Grinder is an excellent gift for foodies. At $5.48 per bottle, this stocking stuffer is also quite economical.
Member's Mark Dried Mango
Few snacks manage to be tasty and wholesome at the same time, but that's precisely what you get with the Member's Mark Dried Mango slices. Each bag retails for $8.98 and one Sam's Club member described the treats as "really sweet and delicious" in their review on the website.
Member's Mark Jalapeno and Garlic Stuffed Olives
Perfect for snacking and entertaining, Member's Mark Jalapeño and Garlic Stuffed Olives are bursting with bold flavors. One reviewer on the website declared that these babies are " The Best Stuffed Olives Sam's Club provides." Each jar of this indulgent snack will cost shoppers $8.98.
Member's Mark Milk Chocolate Toffee Truffle with Sea Salt
Offering the perfect balance of flavors, Member's Mark Milk Chocolate Toffee Truffle with Sea Salt will earn you the eternal affection of whoever finds this product in their Christmas stocking. Members can pick up this tempting treat at Sam's Club for just $12.58 per bag.
Member's Mark Cinnamon Sticks
When buying stocking stuffers for the home chefs and bakers in your life, you can't miss with Member's Mark Cinnamon Sticks. Each container retails for $7.32 at Sam's Club, and one review on the website praised this product's "warm, sweet, and slightly spicy punch." When it comes to taste, keep in mind that Saigon cinnamon has a stronger flavor than Ceylon varieties.
Member's Mark Beef Steak Strips
Not just any beef jerky, Member's Mark Beef Steak Strips are full of flavor with a thick, meaty texture. Each bag costs $11.98 at Sam's Club, and this snack will make a perfect gift for people on keto-friendly diets, as well as on-the-go loved ones in need of quick yet tasty nutrition.
Member's Mark Truffle Parmesan Seasoning
Certain foods, including truffles and Parmesan cheese, can boost the umami quotient of any dish. In this case, Member's Mark Truffle Parmesan Seasoning is a convenient way to enliven the flavor of recipes. Find this flavorful blend at Sam's Club for $5.98 per bottle.
Member's Mark Stroopwafel
Member's Mark Stroopwafels are a delightful treat for fans of international snacks. Consisting of two waffle cookies with a caramel filling, Sam's Club shoppers can snag a 30-pack of individually wrapped stroopwafels for just $10.98, which means you may be tempted to keep one or two (or three) of these tasty treats for your own snacking enjoyment.
Member's Mark Pimento Stuffed Manzanilla Olives
Member's Mark Pimento Stuffed Manzanilla Olives are a great gift for anyone who enjoys the rich, briny taste that only olives can provide. Each 2-pack retails for $8.98, which means you get two stocking stuffers for the price of one. An essential addition to all charcuterie boards, olives can also elevate the flavor of spaghetti sauce in pasta dishes.
Member's Mark Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
What do Sam's Club members think of the Member's Mark Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels? According to one review featured on the website, "The best sea salt caramels! So fresh and delicious." Each container costs $12.88, and while these caramels aren't individually wrapped, they can be easily added to goodie bags and tucked into a loved one's stocking.
Member's Mark Shortbread Cookies Tin
With the Member's Mark Shortbread Cookies Tin, you get four beautifully packaged gifts for just $16.98. Each tin holds 20 German shortbread cookies, which Sam's Club members describe as "delicious" and "exceptional" (according to website reviews). One customer even confessed, "We intended to gift them, but they were so good we kept them for ourselves."
Member's Mark Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark
A nostalgic treat that's synonymous with the holiday season, peppermint bark likely originated in the 60s (or earlier) and has been wowing taste buds ever since. Member's Mark Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark features a beloved combination of winter flavors and retails for $9.98 per bag.