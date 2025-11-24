The Affordable Costco Bowls Giving Major Williams Sonoma Vibes

The William Sonoma Bridgerton collection caused quite a buzz when it was announced in December 2023, and continues to be sold today. The pastel hues, floral patterns, and gilded touches fit the store's general aesthetic, which has a reputation for class and elegance. The downside? Items in the Bridgerton collection are quite pricey. Luckily, budget-savvy shoppers know there's no need to break the bank to bring this look to your kitchen. Costco sells all sorts of cheap kitchen finds that are too good to pass up, including some seriously chic Fortessa Jupiter Cereal Bowls that bring the Williams Sonoma x Bridgerton vibes in a big way.

The Fortessa Jupiter Cereal Bowls (sold as a set of six) at Costco are currently available online only, so unfortunately, you can't take a look in person prior to purchase. However, given their all-around good reviews and relative affordability, they're a safe bet for those who love the vintage-inspired design. Costco's price for the set is $31.99

The glass bowls have a gorgeous beaded design, making them suitable for everyday use or as kitchen decor. There are three colors available: pink, green, and clear. Another bonus? Despite their delicate, handmade appearance, they're completely dishwasher safe.