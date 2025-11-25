Costco Black Friday Steals You Need To Look Out For
According to legend, Black Friday got its name from put-upon police officers in the 1950s, who anticipated unruly crowds in Philadelphia's downtown shopping district after Thanksgiving. While it's still the holiday shopping event of the year, Black Friday has changed quite a bit since its supposed inception. Plenty of people continue to kick off their post-Thanksgiving shopping in-store, but in recent years, online sales have exceeded in-person purchases. No matter which strategy you prefer, Costco is a great place to kick off your holiday shopping once Turkey Day is behind us.
We previously brought you the best deals from Costco's 2025 holiday savings guide, which featured great buys like major appliances, snacks, and kitchen utensils. Now, the beloved warehouse retailer has even more great bargains slated for Black Friday 2025, which falls on November 28 (Costco is closed on Thanksgiving). We dug through the deals in search of the very best and discovered high-tech blenders, warming trays, air fryers, and more, all at impressive discount prices. For consumers who like to do their Black Friday shopping in person, keep in mind that deals on certain items listed here are only available online, whereas others may be available at your local warehouse.
Vitamix Alta Pro Blender
If you want to try your hand at the best smoothie recipes, like banana avocado or a tropical fruit concoction, you must have a reliable device to do all the chopping and grinding for you. Allow us to introduce you to the Vitamix Alta Pro Blender, an impressive kitchen device that can blend even the most fibrous fruits and veggies. Currently priced at $299.99, this blender normally retails for $399.99, which means you get a whopping $100 discount.
Costco's Black Friday deal is even more impressive when you consider how expensive Vitamix blenders usually are. These devices are made with durable, high-quality parts that yield results closer to what you might find in a restaurant. Additionally, Vitamix appliances are protected by warranties. The Alta Pro Blender is accompanied by a 10-year limited warranty. Costco members can purchase this item online or look for it in their nearest warehouse. This Black Friday deal is only good until December 1, so don't delay if you think this appliance is the perfect gift for a loved one.
Cuisinart Burr Grind & Brew 12 Cup Automatic Coffee Maker
Previously priced at $159.99, the Cuisinart Burr Grind & Brew 12 Cup Automatic Coffee Maker is now available exclusively on the Costco website for $119.99. This Black Friday discount is valid until December 7, supplies permitting. Using a coffee grinder is key to a flavorful cup, as pre-ground coffee is less fresh and flavor-rich due to the effects of oxidation. Additionally, the type of coffee grinder you use can impact the quality of your brew, and this Cuisinart machine specifically excels in grinding technology.
Many coffee grinders use blades to break down beans, but burr grinders process beans using rough surfaces (known as burrs) with teeth for grinding and pulverizing. Since these devices break up coffee beans instead of cutting them, which can decrease solubility, they often yield a more flavorful cup of Joe. Cuisinart's burr grinder is equipped with 12 separate grind control settings, plus an 8-ounce sealed storage container to keep beans fresh until it's time to grind.
Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fry Cooking System
You can't beat the convenience of the Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fry Cooking System, available at Costco. You can enjoy crispy, air-fried foods just about anywhere thanks to the portability of this appliance. It also comes with three different-sized containers, which makes storing all sorts of foods convenient. Other features include five separate functions (bake, recrisp, max crisp, air fry, and keep warm) and a leak-proof lid to prevent messes.
While the design of this air fryer might look a little different, its heating element (inside the Crispi PowerPod) is capable of reaching the same temperatures as a full-sized air fryer. Until December 1, the Ninja Crispi Portable Glass Air Fry Cooking System can be purchased at Costco for $124.99. The original price is $159.99, so fast-acting Black Friday shoppers will get a discount of $35. If you're eyeing up this baby for yourself, here are some unique foods you should make in your air fryer, such as meatloaf and grilled cheese.
T-fal Clipso 8-quart Stainless Steel Stovetop Pressure Cooker
The T-fal Clipso 8-quart Stainless Steel Stovetop Pressure Cooker is the perfect addition to a busy household. Originally priced at $99.99, this online-only exclusive will retail for $79.99 at Costco until November 28. Along with great features like precision pressure control and a sizable 8-quart capacity, this pressure cooker is dishwasher-safe for easier post-dinner cleanup. It's also compatible with all stove tops, including induction cooktops (which use electromagnetic currents to heat food).
T-fal's pressure cooker is said to decrease cooking time by as much as 70%, but how is this possible? Due to the pressure cooker being completely sealed, it locks in steam that would otherwise escape. Accumulating steam increases the pressure inside the device and raises the temperature, making for a much faster cooking process. While the T-fal Clipso Stovetop Pressure Cooker comes with a recipe book, here's a collection of Instant Pot and pressure cooker dishes for some extra inspiration.
Chefman Electric Warming Tray with Adjustable Temperature Control
The Chefman Electric Warming Tray with Adjustable Temperature Control would make a wonderful gift for a person who does a lot of entertaining. Available at the reduced price of $39.99 (standard price is $49.99) until December 21, this warming tray features a roomy 21-inch by 16-inch heating surface and a durable tempered glass top. It can also be combined with all types of heat-safe cookware for your convenience.
While a warming tray might seem like a luxury for a home chef, maintaining a consistent temperature is hugely important when serving a feast during a holiday gathering or other events. Among the dangerous cooking mistakes that many people overlook is allowing items to enter the "danger zone" temperature range (between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit), where bacteria are most likely to thrive (according to the USDA). It's recommended that hot foods maintain a temperature of 140 degrees or higher, and the Chefman Warming Tray from Costco is capable of keeping food safe and tasty for hours at a time.