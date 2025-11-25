Costco Black Friday Steals You Need To Look Out For

According to legend, Black Friday got its name from put-upon police officers in the 1950s, who anticipated unruly crowds in Philadelphia's downtown shopping district after Thanksgiving. While it's still the holiday shopping event of the year, Black Friday has changed quite a bit since its supposed inception. Plenty of people continue to kick off their post-Thanksgiving shopping in-store, but in recent years, online sales have exceeded in-person purchases. No matter which strategy you prefer, Costco is a great place to kick off your holiday shopping once Turkey Day is behind us.

We previously brought you the best deals from Costco's 2025 holiday savings guide, which featured great buys like major appliances, snacks, and kitchen utensils. Now, the beloved warehouse retailer has even more great bargains slated for Black Friday 2025, which falls on November 28 (Costco is closed on Thanksgiving). We dug through the deals in search of the very best and discovered high-tech blenders, warming trays, air fryers, and more, all at impressive discount prices. For consumers who like to do their Black Friday shopping in person, keep in mind that deals on certain items listed here are only available online, whereas others may be available at your local warehouse.