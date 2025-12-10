Why Your Local 7-Eleven May Be In Trouble

Known for Big Gulp sodas, wild Slurpee flavors, and midnight snack runs, 7-Eleven isn't just a run-of-the-mill convenience store. The brand could be considered a cultural icon with its easily recognizable logo and bright storefront that's open 24/7. With 83,000 locations across 19 countries, it seems like the world's largest retail chain would never struggle — but in 2025, it has been quietly closing locations.

It may come as a surprise that 7-Eleven closed 444 underperforming stores throughout the United States, as it simultaneously announced plans to open 600 new stores by 2027. In the final fiscal quarter of 2024, more stores closed than opened: 207 vs 25. By the end of 2025, even more store closures are planned, bringing the total number of shuttered locations to well over 500 since 2024.

At first, 500 closures sounds like a lot, but zooming out to the bigger picture, this figure is a very small percentage of the chain's number of locations. Yet on top of store closures, the chain reported a 21% drop in its operating profits in 2024. To counteract the profit drop and store closures, 7-Eleven is opening stores with a new, larger-format design and more expansive foodservice. In particular, it plans to add more hot meals and breakfast foods. The retailer has a strong presence in Japan, where 7-Eleven offers a more extensive range of food and beverages. This feature functions well there, and the idea is that hopefully this format would also find success in North America.