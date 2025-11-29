These Are The Best Apple Varieties For Making Cider

When you buy cider, you're probably expecting something natural and cloudy like you might pick up from a New England apple orchard. But, in some states, there's no real difference between apple juice and apple cider, which might leave you wanting to make it yourself. If you've decided to take the plunge and DIY it, you should know the best apple varieties for making cider. While you can technically make cider with any old grocery store apple, you're going to get better results with some more than others.

Before you pick out an apple cider recipe, you should think about the fruit you use. Often, the best ciders have a balance of sweetness and tartness. While this can be done with a single well-chosen variety, folks often blend multiple varieties of apples to get the right balance. It can take some trial and error, but having a steady supply of cider while you perfect your recipe is a good problem to have.

You also want a great appley flavor. Occasionally, you'll find that, when juiced, some apples are sweet but don't have that classic taste. You'll end up with cider that is perfectly nice, but misses the mark. All the apples on our list make brilliant cider. Using a blend of them is the ideal option, but some make great single variety batches, too. We've chosen a mix of heirloom varieties, for the apple nerds out there, and basic ones you can pick up at any grocery store.