The Best Trader Joe's Holiday Products You Won't Want To Miss This Season

It's that time of year when Trader Joe's transforms into a wonderland of limited-edition goodies. If you grab a basket and start shopping, you'll probably need to switch to a cart if you're strolling through in November and December. Whether you're hosting holiday parties, making gift baskets, or just want something festive to bring home, TJ's seasonal lineup never misses. It's not just all pumpkin spice and peppermint either — although there's an abundance of that if you're a fan! There's plenty of sweet, spiced, and savory items — and everything in between — many of them wrapped in special holiday packaging.

Some of these are returning products that people wait all year to get their hands on, while others are fresh finds making their debut this year. And remember, if you see it and you want it, you should definitely grab it. After the holiday season, you'll have to wait another year. Even if you fall head over heels for a product, there's the possibility that it might not return next year. Our roundup includes 15 limited-time holiday products. (We also have articles if you're looking for the best gifts at Trader Joe's in 2025, or check out our TJ's stocking stuffer guide.)