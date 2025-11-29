The Best Trader Joe's Holiday Products You Won't Want To Miss This Season
It's that time of year when Trader Joe's transforms into a wonderland of limited-edition goodies. If you grab a basket and start shopping, you'll probably need to switch to a cart if you're strolling through in November and December. Whether you're hosting holiday parties, making gift baskets, or just want something festive to bring home, TJ's seasonal lineup never misses. It's not just all pumpkin spice and peppermint either — although there's an abundance of that if you're a fan! There's plenty of sweet, spiced, and savory items — and everything in between — many of them wrapped in special holiday packaging.
Some of these are returning products that people wait all year to get their hands on, while others are fresh finds making their debut this year. And remember, if you see it and you want it, you should definitely grab it. After the holiday season, you'll have to wait another year. Even if you fall head over heels for a product, there's the possibility that it might not return next year. Our roundup includes 15 limited-time holiday products. (We also have articles if you're looking for the best gifts at Trader Joe's in 2025, or check out our TJ's stocking stuffer guide.)
Panettone & Chocolate Gelato Style Frozen Dessert
Panettone is a holiday Italian sweet bread stuffed full of fruits, nuts, or chocolate, usually served for breakfast or as an afternoon snack with coffee. While Trader Joe's does offer the festive bread in its familiar round shape, this year, it's also transforming it into a frozen dessert with Panettone & Chocolate Gelato. The base of the gelato is panettone flavored, with swirls of chocolate syrup, pieces of pandoro bread (another type of Italian sweet bread), and candied citrus peel. The limited-time pint costs $4.49.
Pasta Festiva
You can make anything Christmassy with a bit of red and green. And that's exactly what TJ's does with its Pasta Festiva, a pesto and ricotta cheese ravioli. Spinach and tomato powder make these raviolis a bright red and green, and if you add a generous dusting of Parmesan to finish, you have all the Christmas colors on the plate. These only take three to four minutes to cook in boiling water, perfect for a quick dinner during the hectic holiday season. One 9-ounce package is priced at $3.99.
Chocolate Mascarpone
Americans may feel perplexed that cheese is sometimes served before dessert in France, but this Chocolate Mascarpone might change your concept of what cheese can be. Mascarpone is a soft, slightly sweet, and spreadable Italian cheese (it's used in tiramisu!), and Trader Joe's holiday version adds cocoa powder and sugar. Think of the texture as a mousse; it's perfect for dipping fruit or using it as a topping for toast and baked goods. An 8-ounce container of the limited-time product is priced at $3.99.
Peppermint Brookie
If you've been wondering where the peppermint products are, here you go. This rich dessert takes the grocer's regular Brookie, which is part fudge brownie, part golden cookie batter, and replaces the top layer with a peppermint sugar cookie batter and white peppermint chips. The 10.5-ounce box of the limited-time treat costs $4.99.
English Cheddar Cheese with Champagne
The holiday season is laden with sweet treats, so it's exciting to get your hands on a more savory seasonal item like the English Cheddar Cheese with Champagne. This imported cheese comes from Somerset County, England, from a family of cheesemakers. This unique twist on English cheddar contains an infusion of both Champagne and Marc de Champagne brandy, perfect for a holiday party cheese board. Each cheese block is priced individually by weight at $11.99 per pound.
Tart Cherry & Pecan Shortbread Cookies
When you need something to complement afternoon coffee or tea, consider these Tart Cherry & Pecan Shortbread Cookies. They have a buttery base that's paired with tangy dried cherries with crunchy pecans for a sweet, tart, and nutty flavor combo. These elegant cookies would work well in a holiday gift basket or laid out on a dessert board. A 5-ounce box is priced at $3.79.
Pistachio Baklava
While baklava is not a traditional holiday dessert in the United States, it is a welcome change from all the chocolate and peppermint. The TJ's Pistachio Baklava is made with many layers of thin phyllo dough that have been brushed with butter, stuffed and topped with pistachios, and soaked in a simple syrup. The dessert is cut into twelve pieces, and priced at $9.99.
Gingerbread Ice Cream Sandwiches
Gingerbread cookies are seasonal classics, and TJ's brings a playful twist by turning them into ice cream sandwiches. This festive cold dessert features vanilla ice cream with vanilla bean flecks between two soft gingerbread cookies made with molasses and classic spices. A box of four is priced at $3.99.
Clotted Cream Fudge
For the uninitiated, clotted cream is a British dairy product that is best compared to a mix of butter and thick cream with 55% fat content. TJ's Clotted Cream Fudge is sourced from a supplier in England, and combines the featured ingredient with condensed milk, salted butter, and sugar. It boasts a super-rich, slightly crumbly texture and buttery flavor. A 5.29-ounce box of the limited-time product is priced at $2.99.
Break Apart Reindeer
TJ's Break Apart Reindeer is a great stocking stuffer idea or cute, small holiday gift (especially for kids). This milk chocolate treat is reindeer-shaped with a hollow inside filled with red reindeer nose gummies. This product might look familiar. The limited-time, 2.5-ounce chocolate is priced at $3.99.
Sleigh Ride Cookies
Cookies are a Christmastime staple, so why not make a cookie infused with cookies? Trader Joe's Sleigh Ride Cookies are made with a buttery sugar cookie base, pieces of candy cane and chunks of Candy Cane Joe-Joe's. We couldn't imagine a more fitting cookie to set out for Santa. An 8.5-ounce box of these limited-time cookies costs $3.99.
Sparkling Cranberry Ginger Brew Beverage
Not every festive drink needs to contain alcohol or a ton of sugar. Take a break from the spiked eggnog and spirits, and instead, sip on a refreshing Sparkling Cranberry Ginger Brew Beverage. This limited-time flavor joins TJ's vast lineup of canned sparkling beverages and would be perfect served cold with a squeeze of lime. Sip on it as is, or use it as a mocktail or cocktail base. A 4-pack costs $4.99.
Sugar Glazed Lebkuchen Cookies
You could call Lebkuchen cookies "German gingerbread," but they are a bit more complex than that. This traditional cookie contains a lot of spices and nuts and is normally baked on top of a wafer cookie. Trader Joe's Sugar Glazed Lebkuchen Cookies contain candied orange peel, almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts, and spices like aniseed, cardamom, and ginger. They come generously coated with a sugar glaze, and Trader Joe's also offers a chocolate-covered option. These limited-time cookies cost $4.49 per box.
Candy Cane Joe-Joe's
This might be the grocer's most recognizable Christmas-time product. The beloved Joe-Joe's are crunchy chocolate cookies with a cream center, while the seasonal version includes candy cane pieces in the filling. Snag an extra box while you can and save it for a gloomy day in January. FYI: There's a gluten-free version as well. Pricing for the 16-ounce box is currently not available on the grocer's website. If that's not enough of this cult-favorite seasonal product, throw in a pint of Candy Cane Joe-Joe ice cream. It always gets shoppers excited.