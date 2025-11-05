The Best Trader Joe's Gifts For Food Lovers In 2025
Trader Joe's is known for its unique and fun offerings, and super fans of the chain jump at the chance to try a new item as soon as it drops. In addition to its rotating cast of seasonal items, the grocery store offers mainstay items with equal appeal. So, if you're looking for a gift for your food-obsessed friend or loved one, Trader Joe's could be the perfect place to go.
Whether the object of your giving is a master chef, baking extraordinaire, or coffee fanatic, the aisles of Trader Joe's are overflowing with items waiting to be gifted. From syrups perfect for lattes to little treats and cookies to bottled cocktails, the chain has an option for every kind of food lover. We've compiled a list of some of the most-loved Trader Joe's gifts for foodies in 2025, and there's something for everyone's tastes. Keep in mind, though, that Trader Joe's is always out of products and is notorious for switching up its products (often unexpectedly), so some of the items listed here might be sold out or unavailable in certain regions.
Bourbon Vanilla Bean Syrup
If you're a fan of Trader Joe's Pure Bourbon Vanilla Extract, the chain created a syrup version with real vanilla bean seeds that's delicious. Plus, it comes in an aesthetically pleasing glass bottle that you'll want to show off on your counter. The Bourbon Vanilla Bean Syrup is perfect for coffee-lovers looking to add a bit of sweetness to their drink. Additionally, you can use the syrup to flavor your cake layers or incorporate it into a fruit salad.
Purchase the Bourbon Vanilla Bean Syrup for $4.49.
Sparkling Apple Cider
For the friends you'd like to celebrate who aren't big drinkers, Trader Joe's offers the perfect alternative: a Sparkling Apple Cider. The beverage is both sweet and tart from the apples, and is the ideal way to mark any special occasion.
Purchase the Sparkling Apple Cider for $3.49.
Harvest Chocolate Collection
Little treat lovers, rejoice! Trader Joe's offers a collection of Belgian-made chocolates inspired by autumn leaves and pumpkins for under $6. The assortment features white, milk, and dark chocolates, with delicious fillings and flavors like hazelnut. Although the Harvest Chocolate Collection is a seasonal item, the chain offers other chocolate collections as the seasons change — for example, Chocolate Truffle Eggs in the springtime.
Purchase the Harvest Chocolate Collection for $5.49.
Pound Plus Chocolate Bars
For your chocolate- and baking-obsessed friend, the Trader Joe's Pound Plus Chocolate Bars are the perfect gift. The bars come in milk, milk with almonds, and dark chocolate varieties, and flaunt (as the name suggests) more than a pound of delicious Belgian chocolate. The object of your gift-giving can eat the bar as is, or melt it down to use in any number of creative confections — like chocolate-dipped coconut macaroons.
Purchase the Pound Plus Milk Chocolate Bar for $7.99, the Pound Plus Milk Chocolate Bar with Almonds for $7.99, or the Pound Plus 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate for $8.99.
Crunchy Chili Onion and Sprinkle Seasoning
Crunchy Chili Onion is a Trader Joe's product that has long been a customer favorite — one popular trend saw at-home chefs using it to craft flavorful fried eggs. The jarred oil and newer Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle Seasoning make the perfect gifts for your friend who's looking to add a bit more spicy and garlicky flavor to their cooking.
Purchase the Crunchy Chili Onion for $4.49 or the Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle Seasoning for $1.99.
French Galettes Butter Cookies
Among the plethora of cookie offerings that Trader Joe's has available, the French Galettes Butter Cookies are a clear winner when it comes to gift-giving. The chain's galettes are special because they are made in a French town called Nantes. If you have a Francophile you're looking to impress, these cookies could be the perfect choice, and can be paired with a cup of coffee or tea or eaten with some fruit.
Purchase the French Galettes Butter Cookies for $3.49.
Espresso Martini
If sparkling cider isn't your jam and you want to give something a little boozier, Trader Joe's pre-made drinks, specifically the Espresso Martini, are great options. The slightly sweet bottled cocktail is entirely ready to drink, and is made of all of the espresso martini classics: vodka, espresso, and vanilla. Along with pouring out a glass, the drink can also be used to craft boozy affogatos, or your friend could try to blend the espresso martini with ice for the ultimate boozy coffee slushie.
Purchase the Espresso Martini for $9.99.
Milk or Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
A fan-favorite item, Trader Joe's peanut butter cup offerings are a delicious option for your candy-obsessed friend. The chain offers the individually wrapped peanut butter filled bites in both milk and dark chocolate options. Trader Joe's fans can't get enough of the dark chocolate peanut butter cups specifically, which even made the chain's Product Hall of Fame — an honor given only to products that have won their categories in the yearly Customer Choice Awards more than five times.
Purchase the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups or Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups for $5.99.
Cocoa Truffles
Sticking with the theme of sweet treats, Trader Joe's Cocoa Truffles are an amazing choice for those who just can't get enough chocolate. Through the end of October 2025, the chain will stock its Cocoa Truffles with Maple Sugar, and during the holiday season, it offers the classic Cocoa Truffles and even Minty Flavored Cocoa Truffles. And if you want to amp up the gift-giving, Trader Joe's recommends gifting these alongside a bottle of champagne.
Purchase the Cocoa Truffles, Cocoa Truffles with Maple Sugar, or Minty Flavored Cocoa Truffles for $4.49.
All the Things Cookies
Trader Joe's All the Things Cookies are filled with exactly what the name suggests: all of the delicious things you could want. The butter cookie base is stuffed with corn flakes, pretzels, marshmallows, chocolate chips, and crispy rice. One user on Reddit called them "addicting," and another said they have a wonderful "sweet/salty combo" taste, making these cookies perfect for someone who likes each bite to be a unique blend of flavors.
Purchase All the Things Cookies for $4.49.
Hot Honey Fudge
For another popular sweet treat with a flavor twist, Trader Joe's Hot Honey Fudge is a great option for your more adventurous and spice-obsessed foodie friends. The chain sources classic fudge from a supplier in the U.K., which adds a hot chili pepper-spiced honey to produce a bite that's sweet and hot all at once.
Purchase the Hot Honey Fudge for $2.99.