Your Guide To The Best Trader Joe's Holiday Stocking Stuffers 2025
Shopping at the grocery store during the holidays can be hectic, as frantic home cooks snag last-minute ingredients, hosts load up on pre-made pies, and your favorite products seem to fly off the shelves. There's also some fun to be had, especially when stores like Trader Joe's go all out on seasonal flavors and limited-time goodies. While you know TJ's is a dependable go-to for holiday dinner parties and gatherings, it might not be at the top of your list for gifts — until now.
Chances are, you have a foodie or Trader Joe's lover in your life, and they would be absolutely thrilled to get a stocking loaded with gourmet gifts from the cult-favorite grocery store during the 2025 holiday season. You could head to Trader Joe's and pick up tasty snacks and a nice bottle of wine anytime of year, but we tried to make these stocking stuffers a bit more special and festive. That said, many of these items are limited-time-only, so get them while you can!
As you're probably already aware, Trader Joe's does a pretty great job of catering to different health, dietary, and food restrictions or preferences, so this gift guide includes options for vegans, wine snobs, health nuts, sober-curious individuals, and seafood lovers alike.
Almost a Kilo of Belgian Chocolate Bars
This one's an obvious choice: chocolate, and a lot of it. The product is literally called "Almost a Kilo of Belgian Chocolate Bars" — and for Americans, a kilo is about 2.2 pounds. Almost everybody likes chocolate, so this is a safe bet for most of your loved ones. The package comes with three different flavors of bars, including dark chocolate and sea salt, dark chocolate and crunchy caramel, and milk chocolate and crunchy corn. This limited-time gift is $14.99.
Can of Corn Scented Candle
We've all received a candle as a gift at some point, but this one isn't your typical holiday spice scent — it's corn! No, it's not a gag gift. The exterior of the candle imitates the actual can of corn sold at Trader Joe's, but the scent is modeled after freshly baked, sweet cornbread. The limited-edition, 9-oz candle is made from a soy wax blend and retails for $5.99.
Non-Alcohol Sparkling Violette Tea
Drinking wine and spirits is certainly part of merrymaking during the holidays, but those who don't imbibe need not miss out. Instead of sparkling apple cider, this Non-Alcohol Sparkling Violette Tea makes for a fancy alternative, and a sizable stocking stuffer. The bright, pink-purple beverage is made from a blend of floral and black teas, dealcoholized white wine, and a touch of sugar. One 750mL bottle costs $8.99 and is available for a limited time.
Instant Jeju Matcha Latte Packets
For that person in your life who is obsessed with matcha, a box of Instant Jeju Matcha Latte Packets is a stocking stuffer that's sure to please. Trader Joe's uses matcha sourced from Jeju, an island south of mainland South Korea, mixed with skim milk powder and sugar. No matcha whisk is needed to make the drink, and it can be made hot or cold with 8-ounces of your preferred liquid. The box comes with 10 packets for $4.99.
Dark Chocolate Collection
In case your loved one is a strict dark chocolate person, we had to include this stocking stuffer! The Dark Chocolate Collection features 16 different chocolates produced by an unnamed supplier, which Trader Joe's refers to as a "renowned Irish chocolatier." Some chocolates contain fillings, like key lime pie or salted caramel, while others are pure chocolate. Some flavors contain dairy, so this is not a vegan-friendly gift. The elegant 8.11-oz box, complete with a wax seal, retails for $8.99.
Belgian Truffle Ballotin Box
The best stockings are full of sweets, and these ones are particularly fancy and festive. The Belgian Truffle Ballotin Box comes gift-wrapped in red or blue paper with a cheerful bow, and inside you'll find eight artisanal chocolates. Each truffle has a unique design, chocolate type, and filling. There's a cocoa bean-shaped pod and an escargot-shaped shell with a hazelnut cream interior. For only $4.99, this gift feels like a little piece of luxury.
Bourbon Vanilla Bean Syrup
The person who doesn't bat an eye at spending $7 on a specialty coffee is sure to love Trader Joe's Bourbon Vanilla Bean Syrup. A splash turns lends a gourmet touch to a morning latte, yet at $4.49, the whole bottle costs less than a drink from a coffee shop. It is rich with real vanilla seeds, but doesn't contain bourbon. Rather, the name comes from the island where the beans are sourced (better known as Réunion). Aside from coffee, this syrup is wonderful for baking, mixing cocktails, or on top of vanilla ice cream.
Bottled Espresso Martini
Espresso martinis are easy to mix yet precise — you can't make the cocktail unless you have the exact ingredients. To simplify matters, pick up a bottle of Trader Joe's pre-mixed espresso martini as a stocking stuffer for the mixologist in your life to have on hand. This bottle contains four servings and is priced at $9.99 — cheaper than most espresso martinis cost at a bar.
Taste Test of Caramels
Sweet tooths will be thrilled when you slip a box of Taste Test of Caramels into a stocking or two. After all, these have been restocked at Trader Joe's every holiday season for the past 11 years. Each of the 12 caramels has its own look and flavor, with fig and honey and crème brûlée included among them. This limited-time-only item is sold for $7.99.
Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste
Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste is a thoughtful item to stuff into a baker's stocking. Vanilla bean paste is both richer and thicker than an extract or syrup, and it boasts a plentitude of vanilla bean flecks. This is an ideal ingredient to boost cakes, cookies, and ice cream, and comes in at an affordable $4.99 for a 4-oz jar.
Calamari Pieces in Olive Oil
Tinned fish might seem like a strange holiday gift, but this food has been having its it-girl moment in 2025, so true foodies will appreciate it as a stocking stuffer. Trader Joe's Calamari Pieces in Olive Oil are imported from Spain and packaged in decorative aluminum. The calamari (that's Italian for "squid") comes packed in olive oil. One tin costs $3.99.
Dark Chocolate Orange
This seasonal Trader Joe's treat might feel new to you, but it's certainly not novel in the realm of Christmas chocolates. The Dark Chocolate Orange is a nostalgic treat and a nod to the tradition of getting oranges in Christmas stockings. It's infused with orange oil and natural flavors, and each slice has the texture of a real orange slice. The 5.11-ounce orange-shaped sweet is available for $3.99.
Crunchy Chili Onion
Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion condiment needs no introduction — it's one of the famous products sold by the grocer. It mimics the popular Asian condiment of chili oil with toasted garlic, and is a fantastic combo of spicy, salty, and umami flavors with a crunchy texture. Its uses are endless, from scrambled eggs and gyoza to tacos. One jar costs $4.49.
Nuts About Rosemary Mix
There are a lot of sweets on our stocking stuffer roundup, so something savory like the Nuts About Rosemary Mix is a great way to mix things up. For your loved one who always needs a snack on the go, this blend of roasted cashews, hazelnuts, almonds, and pecans seasoned with rosemary sea salt is a delicious protein fix. A 12-ounce can of this seasonal item is priced at $7.99. If you want to stuff stockings with multiple snacks, consider peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets, an iconic salty Trader Joe's snack that's never gone out of style.
Canvas Micro Tote with Grocery Bag
Even though these miniature bags can't actually hold your groceries, they're super cute and handy for carrying small items like keys or spare change. As a more practical feature, Trader Joe's micro tote bags also come stuffed with a true grocery bag that can be used for shopping. Be aware that shoppers go crazy for Trader Joe's mini totes when they are back in stock, so grab this limited offering while you can. The price for one bag is $2.99.
Cinnamon Roll Flavored Lip Mask
If you love all the scents of the holiday season, Trader Joe's makes it possible to enjoy them in skincare products with its limited-time-only Cinnamon Roll Flavored Lip Mask. Winter weather can cause dry and cracked lips, but this mask is loaded with shea butter, coconut oil, and Vitamin E to keep them soft. One jar is under an ounce (perfect for travel!) and costs $5.99.