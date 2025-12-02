5 Chain Pizza Restaurants That Serve Gluten-Free Crusts

Dealing with celiac disease or a gluten intolerance can be a challenge for foodies, especially those who like to order out, and have found gluten-free fast food menu items can sometimes be hard to come by. Pizza is among the many meals that were once off-limits for those avoiding gluten. However, that's no longer the case, as gluten-free crusts have become more widely available in recent years, even at major nationwide chains. These include popular choices such as Domino's, Papa John's, Marco's, California Pizza Kitchen, and even many Pizza Hut locations.

As with any items prepared in a kitchen where gluten is present, it's critical to remember there's always a significant risk of cross-contamination. Food prep surfaces, kitchen tools, and even cooking surfaces like ovens can become contaminated if traditional crusts containing wheat are also prepared there. Those with celiac disease and others sensitive to even small amounts of gluten should keep this potential hazard in mind and make their condition clearly known when ordering from one of these chains (or anywhere else).