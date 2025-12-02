5 Chain Pizza Restaurants That Serve Gluten-Free Crusts
Dealing with celiac disease or a gluten intolerance can be a challenge for foodies, especially those who like to order out, and have found gluten-free fast food menu items can sometimes be hard to come by. Pizza is among the many meals that were once off-limits for those avoiding gluten. However, that's no longer the case, as gluten-free crusts have become more widely available in recent years, even at major nationwide chains. These include popular choices such as Domino's, Papa John's, Marco's, California Pizza Kitchen, and even many Pizza Hut locations.
As with any items prepared in a kitchen where gluten is present, it's critical to remember there's always a significant risk of cross-contamination. Food prep surfaces, kitchen tools, and even cooking surfaces like ovens can become contaminated if traditional crusts containing wheat are also prepared there. Those with celiac disease and others sensitive to even small amounts of gluten should keep this potential hazard in mind and make their condition clearly known when ordering from one of these chains (or anywhere else).
1. Domino's Pizza
Domino's deserves recognition among those avoiding gluten as the first large national chain to introduce a gluten-free crust back in 2012. At the time, it promoted the crust as an option for those with "mild gluten sensitivity," though not those with celiac disease. Still, the product and the procedures used to prepare it were developed in consultation with the experts at the National Foundation for Celiac Awareness.
The crust replaces the more traditional pizza crust ingredients of wheat flour and barley (both of which contain gluten) with an alternative mixture based on white and brown rice flours, along with potato starch. Notably, Domino's gluten-free crust is also dairy-free, making it a good option for those with other dietary restrictions as well.
Domino's fans should also be aware of a few trade-offs that come with this gluten-free pizza. For one, it's only available in the small size. Some toppings and sauces aren't gluten-free, such as Alfredo sauce and boneless chicken. Moreover, the pizza shares counter and oven space with pizzas that contain gluten, so there is a legitimate cross-contamination risk.
2. Papa Johns
Another option for gluten-avoiding pizza lovers comes from Papa Johns, which has offered a gluten-free crust since 2017. Like most other chains, Papa Johns' gluten-free crust comes with a warning that those with celiac disease or severe intolerances should avoid ordering it due to the possibility of cross-contamination in its kitchens. Despite this, gluten-free pizza crust became a valuable option for many customers patronizing the chain's over 5,000 locations.
Papa Johns bills its gluten-free crust as being made from "Ancient Grains," a mixture that includes less common flours made from teff, amaranth, sorghum, and quinoa. Like Domino's, it's only available in the small size, which may disappoint particularly hungry gluten-free pizza eaters.
A review in Women's Health described the gluten-free crust as having a "crispier, lighter bite" than typical Papa Johns pizza. However, it also criticized the pizza's "very sad" appearance. Numerous comments on the r/glutenfree subreddit suggested gluten contamination is common in the restaurant's kitchens.
3. Marco's Pizza
Marco's jumped on the gluten-free pizza bandwagon more recently, rolling out its version in 2022. Unlike Domino's and Papa John's, Marco's swaps out traditional wheat flour for a crust made from cauliflower, a popular alternative. Announcing the new option, Marco's promised the benefits of "superfood" cauliflower, mixed with a crispy texture. The chain's crusts are supplied by the food company Caulipower, which may be familiar to gluten-free cooks for its other cauliflower-based products sold in supermarkets.
Aside from being one of the first national chains to make cauliflower pizza crust part of its permanent menu, Marco's has mostly followed the gluten-free crust model of its competitors. The specialty item is only available in a small, 10-inch size, and the risk of cross-contamination remains ever-present, making it a risky choice for true celiacs and others who are sensitive to trace amounts of gluten. However, all diners can enjoy some dietary benefits from cauliflower crust, which includes fewer carbs and less sodium than traditional, gluten-containing pizza crust.
4. California Pizza Kitchen
Those looking to order from a slightly more upscale pizza chain can head to California Pizza Kitchen, which also offers gluten-free crusts for its pies. The fast casual restaurant got into the gluten-free game back in 2013, with a rice flour crust, and has provided a cauliflower crust nationwide since 2018. The restaurant also rolled out a chickpea flour-based crust to some locations in 2021.
California Pizza Kitchen also offers one critical bonus compared to the gluten-free crusts sold by other chains. The company has a line of frozen gluten-free pizzas made with cauliflower crust that are available in many supermarkets. The gluten-free frozen pizza toppings range from plain cheese to pepperoni, mushroom, and sausage, or barbecue chicken. It's worth noting that, while they are a convenient option, reviews are somewhat mixed, with some arguing you should skip California Pizza Kitchen's frozen pizzas. This makes it even more valuable to have the in-restaurant options available.
5. Pizza Hut (at select locations)
No conversation about national pizza chains is complete without mentioning Pizza Hut. While it's possible to order gluten-free crust at Pizza Hut, the chain's spot on the list comes with a caveat. Gluten-free pizza crust is only available at about one-third of the company's locations, meaning some wheat-less pizza lovers may be out of luck.
Where it's available, Pizza Hut partners with the well-known gluten-free food company Udi's for its crusts. The relationship dates back to 2015, when the companies partnered to develop a gluten-free option, and appropriate procedures to minimize cross-contamination. Ingredient-wise, Udi's crusts use tapioca starch and rice flour as a base. Like many others in the industry, it's sized at 10 inches, enough for one to two diners.
Just a generation or so ago, people following gluten-free diets were essentially on their own when it came to satisfying a craving for cheesy, saucy pizza. However, the past decade has seen these popular chains and many other pizzerias expand their gluten-free crust options. No matter which brand diners prefer or have in town, there's likely a gluten-free pizza option just a quick order away.