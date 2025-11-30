This Is Hands Down The Best Grocery Store Pecan Pie

Everyone loves a homemade pie. However, being able to grab one from the grocery store can be a real lifesaver, especially during the busy holiday season. But don't just trust your big meal to any supermarket, as there are substantial differences in pies from one to the next. In fact, one truly stands out from the crowd. The clear winner in Mashed's ranking of grocery store pecan pies from worst to best is Costco.

There's a lot to like about this pie, which we called a "baked behemoth" thanks to its huge size. It weighs in at a whopping 70 ounces, which is more than twice the weight of Marie Callender's, which came in at second place. This means it's easy to serve even the largest holiday gatherings or, conversely, to have plenty of leftovers. Naturally, the strengths of Costco's pecan pie go way beyond its substantial size too.

We praised it for its attractive, almost homemade appearance, with ample amounts of pecans evenly distributed across the top and brushed with a shimmering apricot syrup glaze. Likewise, plenty of others who have tried the pie also noted both the size and quality of the pecan pieces relative to many store-bought alternatives.