This Is Hands Down The Best Grocery Store Pecan Pie
Everyone loves a homemade pie. However, being able to grab one from the grocery store can be a real lifesaver, especially during the busy holiday season. But don't just trust your big meal to any supermarket, as there are substantial differences in pies from one to the next. In fact, one truly stands out from the crowd. The clear winner in Mashed's ranking of grocery store pecan pies from worst to best is Costco.
There's a lot to like about this pie, which we called a "baked behemoth" thanks to its huge size. It weighs in at a whopping 70 ounces, which is more than twice the weight of Marie Callender's, which came in at second place. This means it's easy to serve even the largest holiday gatherings or, conversely, to have plenty of leftovers. Naturally, the strengths of Costco's pecan pie go way beyond its substantial size too.
We praised it for its attractive, almost homemade appearance, with ample amounts of pecans evenly distributed across the top and brushed with a shimmering apricot syrup glaze. Likewise, plenty of others who have tried the pie also noted both the size and quality of the pecan pieces relative to many store-bought alternatives.
More reasons to buy Costco's delicious pecan pie
Costco's pecan pie boasts a deliciously rich, thick filling that's the perfect caramel-esque consistency. Other reviews have pleasantly contrasted it to sometimes-runny interiors that can be a mess to serve and prepare. It's all held together by a delectably tasty, cookie-like crust. Some happy customers even reportedly successfully passed it off as homemade! There is one notable downside of this pie, although it has nothing to do with the dessert itself. Costco generally requires a membership to shop there, which starts at $65 per year. Although many shoppers make the Costco member fees worth the cost, it still represents an upfront expense that might not be worth it for a pie, no matter how impressive.
Still, as for the dessert itself, the complaints are few and far between. They're mostly focused on the level of sweetness, which some shoppers find a bit too much. At the total opposite end of the spectrum, holiday dessert shoppers should avoid the Jessie Lord pecan pie from Albertson's. This one fell short on flavor, texture, and price, so it's best leaving it on the shelf. To be sure, there's nothing like a homemade pie, whether it's an old family technique or our easy pecan pie recipe. But if you have to grab a premade pie, always choose the best, which naturally means a trip to Costco's bakery section.