This Los Angeles Italian Steakhouse Was One Of Anthony Bourdain's Favorites

An adventurous foodie if there ever was one, Anthony Bourdain made his career by traveling to far-flung destinations and indulging in all sorts of cultural delicacies — from street food to family meals — alongside the locals. And while he had among his favorites plenty of international hidden gems, such as a ten-seat sushi bar in Tokyo that left him speechless, one of his most favored eateries was an Italian steakhouse right here in his native United States; more specifically, in the city of Los Angeles. And yes, it's still up and running today.

Enter: Chi Spacca. The spot, helmed by renowned chef and restaurateur Nancy Silverton, made its debut on Melrose Avenue in 2013. It landed on a number of "Best Of" lists that same year. In 2016, after Bourdain had spent some time filming in L.A. and diving deeper into the city's culinary scene, Thrillist asked him about some of his new favorite finds. "I hadn't been to Chi Spacca before," the television personality revealed. "That was amazing. I really, really, really appreciated it and enjoyed it."

Given that the restaurant was founded with a nose-to-tail philosophy, which aims to utilize every part of an animal in the most delicious ways possible, it's no surprise that it spoke to Bourdain. He himself was a huge proponent of the practice and often favored chefs and restaurants that found uses for every type of meat. (Among them was St. John, a London spot Bourdain called the "restaurant of his dreams").