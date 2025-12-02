This Los Angeles Italian Steakhouse Was One Of Anthony Bourdain's Favorites
An adventurous foodie if there ever was one, Anthony Bourdain made his career by traveling to far-flung destinations and indulging in all sorts of cultural delicacies — from street food to family meals — alongside the locals. And while he had among his favorites plenty of international hidden gems, such as a ten-seat sushi bar in Tokyo that left him speechless, one of his most favored eateries was an Italian steakhouse right here in his native United States; more specifically, in the city of Los Angeles. And yes, it's still up and running today.
Enter: Chi Spacca. The spot, helmed by renowned chef and restaurateur Nancy Silverton, made its debut on Melrose Avenue in 2013. It landed on a number of "Best Of" lists that same year. In 2016, after Bourdain had spent some time filming in L.A. and diving deeper into the city's culinary scene, Thrillist asked him about some of his new favorite finds. "I hadn't been to Chi Spacca before," the television personality revealed. "That was amazing. I really, really, really appreciated it and enjoyed it."
Given that the restaurant was founded with a nose-to-tail philosophy, which aims to utilize every part of an animal in the most delicious ways possible, it's no surprise that it spoke to Bourdain. He himself was a huge proponent of the practice and often favored chefs and restaurants that found uses for every type of meat. (Among them was St. John, a London spot Bourdain called the "restaurant of his dreams").
Chi Spacca is a total carnivore's dream
The eatery's Italian name, Chi Spacca, translates to "he (or he) who cleaves," so meat is quite literally at the heart of this concept. In fact, the restaurant is credited as leading Los Angeles's first "dry cure" program, inspired by Italy's salumi tradition. It is known for in-house experiments with cured meat, but the menu extends far beyond charcuterie. When Bourdain visited, he fell in love with the "meat-centric" feast that Chi Spacca served up.
In addition to what he hailed in his Grub Street Diet as "Fantastic salumi; grilled octopus; warm figs; roasted and stuffed zucchini blossoms," the celebrity carnivore sunk his teeth into "a dino-sized, impeccably rested Fiorentina; and an impossibly rich, delicious beef and marrow pie baked in pastry that flooded [his] head with awesomeness." If "dino-sized" means what we think it means, he was likely describing the 50-ounce, dry-aged, bone-in porterhouse, which as of 2025 is priced at nearly $300 per plate.
And that beef and bone marrow pie? The hearty delight is a total fan favorite filled with beef cheek, cippolini onions and mushrooms. Sure, it will run you almost $70 if you try it, but if it's half as good as Bourdain (and any number of other reviewers) described it, it may be worth the splurge. One Yelper called the pie "rich, savory, melt-in-your-mouth goodness wrapped in a flaky crust. One of those dishes that makes you pause after the first bite and is truly unforgettable."