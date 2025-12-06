11 Tips Every Costco Shopper Should Know Before Visiting The Food Court

Although the food court used to be accessible to everyone, whereas shopping at Costco required a membership, the rules recently changed. In 2020, Costco started requiring an active membership for those who want to eat at the food court, and in 2024, stores around the country began enforcing the policy more seriously, with signs informing customers about the change.

If you don't have any need to buy everything from pretzels to toilet paper in bulk but want to eat at the food court every once in a while, there is a sneaky way to break this particular rule. Just go to the food court with a member. Walk in together, let them flash that all-powerful membership card, and tell them what you'd like to eat. They'll order, the food will arrive, and you'll finally get to try that famous hot dog.

Another tactic also involves knowing an existing member, but it could be considered a little sneakier. Costco sells gift cards called Costco shop cards. Only members can buy them, but you don't have to be a member to use one, and they grant you access to all parts of Costco, including the food court. One could conceivably use it to get into the food court, then pay with a different card at the kiosk, allowing you to use the same gift card for limitless food court delights. You may just want to avoid going too frequently so you aren't recognized.