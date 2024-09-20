Costco's Kiosk-Order-And-Line-Up System Is Laughably Inefficient

The low prices of Costco's food court items can result in massive lines as famished shoppers queue up for pizza slices and hot dogs after a long day of bulk buying. Introduced in 2018, Costco food court kiosks were implemented to decrease wait times and boost efficiency in the retail warehouse chain's popular food court. One person, however, shared their Costco food court experience on Reddit and revealed that the system is seemingly only good at generating inefficiency.

As the shopper explained, "Instead of them calling out numbers, you pay [at a kiosk] then wait in a single line to pick up your food." Issues arose when customers in front of the Reddit poster had more substantial orders consisting of multiple items, which resulted in a longer wait than if the store had used a traditional number-calling system.

Other Costco members chimed in with their kiosk experiences, with one stating, "Seems weirdly inefficient, but I guess they have their reasons." Another person said, "It's crazy how big [the line] can get; just a bunch of people staring with their arms crossed. Must suck for the workers."