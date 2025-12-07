15 Mistakes You're Making At Sushi Restaurants

Unless you're trained in the art yourself, sushi is usually best enjoyed at a restaurant. Your homemade version might be delicious, but it can't compare to dishes made by a seasoned professional. But there are some mistakes everyone makes at sushi restaurants. Some of these issues are related to etiquette, while others can limit your enjoyment of the meal. If you eat the same thing every time or let sushi sit on your plate for too long, you're not having the best experience you could. And why pay all that money for a nice meal if you're not making the most of it?

To dive into the nitty-gritty of the do's and don'ts, we spoke to three experts: Dung "Junior" Vo, executive chef of Nashville sushi restaurant Kase x Noko; Chef Jongin Jeong from New York's Sushi Ikumi; and Emily Li, owner of Sushi Ouji in SoHo. These sushi aficionados talked about some of the slip-ups they commonly see and the best ways to do things instead. Armed with the answers to our questions, the experts revealed what to avoid when eating at sushi restaurants to guarantee the best time.