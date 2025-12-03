Best New To Costco Items To Buy In December 2025
Santa and his industrious elves got nothing on Costco! While members are accustomed to great benefits like a generous free sample policy and savings on bulk items all year long, this beloved warehouse retailer is also a great place to strike some items off your Christmas list. Costco has a variety of goods, from groceries and household essentials to appliances and electronics, so there's a perfect gift for everyone. And in addition to shopping for items in Costco stores, the chain also features lots of great buys on its website that can be conveniently delivered direct to your door.
A new month means lots of new products, and the warehouse retail chain certainly doesn't disappoint this December. We hunted through the latest finds and discovered kitchen appliances, snacks, knife sets, sampler collections, cookware, decor, and lots of other great items. Our selections not only make excellent gifts, they're perfect for rewarding yourself at the end of the year. Keep in mind that the majority of the deals featured here are available online only, meaning customers must visit the website to take advantage of them. However, the Hexclad Roasting Bundle, Kohler Kitchen Sink Faucet, and Henckels Fry Pan Set can be purchased online and in stores, supplies permitting.
Whynter Personal Compact Automatic Ice Cream Maker
The Whynter 0.8 Qt Personal Compact Automatic Ice Cream Maker can turn any kitchen into an old-timey ice cream shop. For $199.99, you can whip up creamy delights like ice cream, gelato, and more whenever a craving for sweets strikes. To ensure the best results possible, here are some homemade ice cream mistakes to avoid.
Frigidaire Gallery Built-in Compact Refrigerator with Frost Free Venting
Whether for a college dorm or home bar, the Frigidaire Gallery Built-in Compact Refrigerator with Frost Free Venting is an excellent buy at $549.99. Store your favorite food and drinks with confidence, as this appliance features a temperature monitoring system to keep items safe. You'll also love the automatic defrost setting, which handles ice accumulation.
Edward Marc Peanut Brittle Bites
Here's to delicious December snacks at Costco! Derived from a century-old family recipe, Edward Marc Peanut Brittle Bites are excellent for anyone harboring a love of nostalgic candy. For $39.99, you get two tins of peanut brittle, so be sure to keep one for yourself.
Cangshan Sobu Series X-7 Damascus Steel Knife Block Set
Retailing for $312.99, the Cangshan Sobu Series X-7 Damascus Steel Knife Block Set is every home chef's dream. Made with 67 layers of high-carbon steel and featuring an optimal Rockwell Hardness Rating of 60, this knife set will serve you well for years to come.
Stonewall Kitchen Holiday Collection Sampler Gift Pack
While meats like chorizo and salami are essential components for crafting a charcuterie board, condiments are equally vital for a tasty spread. The Stonewall Kitchen Holiday Collection Sampler Gift Pack is priced at $34.99 and features a variety of mustard, jam, and jelly. Flavors include Caramelized Onion and Raspberry Peach Champagne among other tempting selections.
Hexclad 9-piece Roasting Bundle
Home chefs tasked with preparing a big holiday bird will love the Hexclad 9-piece Roasting Bundle. For $499.99, you get a ceramic non-stick roasting pan plus all the tools you need to prepare a family feast. Metal utensils, oven mitts, and a beechwood carving and cutting board are all included in this fantastic set.
Northern Fish Atlantic Smoked Salmon Side
Whether you're making homemade sushi or looking for an offbeat pizza topping, there are many creative ways to enjoy smoked salmon. Weighing in at 3 pounds and retailing for $89.99, the Northern Fish Atlantic Smoked Salmon Side at Costco will give you plenty of fodder for an assortment of tasty dishes.
Reduce Chiller Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Handle and Spill-Proof Straw 2-pack
Talk about a December bargain! The Reduce Chiller Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Handle and Spill-Proof Straw set includes two attractive 40-ounce tumblers for an incredible price. Retailing for $32.99, these hydration helpers allow you to track your daily water intake via interior ounce markers, which can be viewed through the tumbler's clear lid.
Anolon EverLast Carbon Steel 4-piece Wok and Teak Tool Set
Cast iron can be intimidating, but the Anolon EverLast Carbon Steel 4-piece Wok and Teak Tool Set offers the benefits of the cookware without the inconvenience. Not only does this wok weigh less than other cast iron pieces, it doesn't require seasoning before use. Costco members can purchase this essential kitchen bundle for $129.99.
Amelie Scented Candles 2-pack
Available in two gorgeous scents, the Amelie Scented Candles 2-pack will imbue your home with beauty. Retailing for $54.99, each candle is made with natural soy wax and offers 40 hours of illumination. The Santal Rose candle features notes of patchouli and leather, while Mandarin Matcha offers a heady cedar wood base scent.
Northern Wild Dried Morel Mushrooms
Umami-packed morel mushrooms are more expensive than other varieties because they are usually sourced from the wild instead of being cultivated. As a result, Northern Wild Dried Morel Mushrooms from Costco are a relative bargain for $129.99. For this price, you get 1-pound of dried morels, which can be easily rehydrated in 20 minutes or less.
Braun MultiQuick 5 Pro 4-in-1 Immersion Blender with 25 Speeds
Retailing for $84.99, the Braun MultiQuick 5 Pro 4-in-1 Immersion Blender features 25 specialized speeds for precision blending and chopping. In addition to the stick blender, this bundle comes with accessories like a whisk, masher, and chopper with a 2-cup capacity.
TRINITY 3-tier Metal Kitchen Cart with Acacia Top
Good looks and functionality — that's what Costco shoppers get from the TRINITY 3-tier Metal Kitchen Cart with Acacia Top. This rolling cart will be your loyal kitchen companion, especially during the holiday season. With features like an adjustable middle shelf and 300-pound weight capacity, it's worth every penny of its $139.99 price tag.
Kohler Haku Semi-professional Kitchen Sink Faucet
The Kohler Haku Semi-professional Kitchen Sink Faucet will make short work of post-dinner cleanup. Available at Costco for $209.99, this impressive faucet offers advanced functions like sweep and spray for easier cleaning, as well as boost mode to quickly fill pots and pitchers.
Branch to Box Snackette Box
If you're a fan of sophisticated snacking, the Branch to Box Snackette Box features 48 individually wrapped packs of goodies. The assortment of dried fruits and nuts includes apricots, pears, almonds, cashews, trail mix, and lots of other treats. Costco members can snag this gift box for $49.99 this December.
Lodge Chef Collection 2-piece Cast Iron Skillet Set
With the Lodge Chef Collection 2-piece Cast Iron Skillet Set at Costco, members get two stellar pieces of cookery equipment for $79.99. In addition to being stove-top safe, these skillets can also be used over campfires and grills. If you're brand-new to the world of cast iron cookware, here are some common myths you need to stop believing.
Ninja NeverClog 3-in-1 Juicer, Slicer, and Shredder
The perfect appliance for making a vitamin loaded green juice recipe, the Ninja NeverClog 3-in-1 Juicer, Slicer, and Shredder is a must-buy for juice aficionados. This state-of-the-art juicer is available at Costco for $149.99, which is a real steal when you consider the capability of the device. And thanks to the pulp control function, you can enjoy juice just the way you like it.
Henckels Paradigm Ceramic 3-piece Fry Pan Set
This December, Costco members can score the Henckels Paradigm Ceramic 3-piece Fry Pan Set for just $119.99. Thanks to the durable non-stick coating, these pans are metal utensil safe. They're also equipped with ergonomically designed handles for maximum grip and transportability.