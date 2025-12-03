Best New To Costco Items To Buy In December 2025

Santa and his industrious elves got nothing on Costco! While members are accustomed to great benefits like a generous free sample policy and savings on bulk items all year long, this beloved warehouse retailer is also a great place to strike some items off your Christmas list. Costco has a variety of goods, from groceries and household essentials to appliances and electronics, so there's a perfect gift for everyone. And in addition to shopping for items in Costco stores, the chain also features lots of great buys on its website that can be conveniently delivered direct to your door.

A new month means lots of new products, and the warehouse retail chain certainly doesn't disappoint this December. We hunted through the latest finds and discovered kitchen appliances, snacks, knife sets, sampler collections, cookware, decor, and lots of other great items. Our selections not only make excellent gifts, they're perfect for rewarding yourself at the end of the year. Keep in mind that the majority of the deals featured here are available online only, meaning customers must visit the website to take advantage of them. However, the Hexclad Roasting Bundle, Kohler Kitchen Sink Faucet, and Henckels Fry Pan Set can be purchased online and in stores, supplies permitting.