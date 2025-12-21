Why Does Costco's Meat Get Returned So Often?

While Costco generally delivers good food at fair prices, the meat department has been the subject of recent controversy. From complaints of woody, rubbery chicken to reports that the ribeye quality has sharply declined, those who shop for meat at Costco may want to be on guard. As of late, the store's meat has faced multiple accusations of questionable quality.

There are accounts from across social media detailing issues with Costco meat, with the beef and chicken receiving particular ire. Shoppers frequently complain that the beef lacks proper marbling, contains far too much bone, and is often improperly trimmed. Meanwhile, consumers report the chicken is stringy and difficult to eat. Regarding Costco's poultry, one Reddit user even went as far to say that "It's mostly all pretty bad." That's not exactly a stellar review.

In addition to issues with texture and quality, shoppers have noticed their meat tends to spoil prematurely. One customer on r/Costco noted they bought deli turkey, only to find it had already gone bad. Meat ranks among the most returned Costco food times, with one shopper stating, "I've been taking back a lot of meat that smells bad before the best buy date. Not sure if it's just a thing at my store, but I'm not paying $60 for a package of meat and throwing it away. It will stink up my fridge for a week."