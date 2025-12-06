Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins With A Sweet, Crunchy Crumb Topping (Copycat Costco Recipe)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco's banana chocolate chip muffins were a classic favorite for years. The muffins featured a noticeable banana aroma and flavor and a generous number of chocolate chunks dotting the inside. A crumb topping and more chocolate chunks completed the sweet treat, which was also notable for its jumbo size.

Why the past tense? Sadly, these muffins appear to have been discontinued at Costco. Luckily, recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat recipe for Costco banana chocolate chip muffins that allows you to resurrect these popular treats right at home. Overripe bananas are responsible for the noticeable banana flavor in these muffins (they also contribute added moisture and sweetness), and chocolate chunks provide more concentrated chocolatey goodness than chocolate chips do. Of note is the canola oil, which is used instead of butter for extra moist muffins, and sour cream, which adds even more moisture. The muffins are topped with an irresistible sugary and buttery crumb topping and more chocolate chunks — just like Costco used to make, but possibly even better.