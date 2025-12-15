Shopping For Kitchen Appliances? Customers Say This Is The Most Reliable Microwave Brand Of 2025

Shopping for kitchen appliances like microwaves can be overwhelming. With so many options and brands to choose from, it's hard to know what's reliable and what's regrettable. Some might argue that the best source to help you in your shopping decisions is the consumer. Therefore, Mashed has rounded up customer reviews to determine that Panasonic is the most-liked microwave brand of 2025.

The microwave oven market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, largely due to busy lifestyles and increasing demand for time-saving cooking techniques, as well as growing interest in smart technology and multifunctional cooking devices. While standard microwaves reheat your food, companies like Panasonic now offer microwaves that can bake like an oven, air-fry, and be controlled via an app with Wi-Fi connectivity.

Founded in 1918, Panasonic is a Japanese electronics manufacturer of a variety of products from televisions, digital cameras, and toothbrushes, to rice cookers, air fryers, and microwaves. The company launched its first microwave oven in 1966, a "compact" home appliance that was about as big as a bar fridge. Today, the longstanding Japanese manufacturer produces both technologically-advanced and standard microwaves that are reliable and affordable, according to customers.