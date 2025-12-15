Shopping For Kitchen Appliances? Customers Say This Is The Most Reliable Microwave Brand Of 2025
Shopping for kitchen appliances like microwaves can be overwhelming. With so many options and brands to choose from, it's hard to know what's reliable and what's regrettable. Some might argue that the best source to help you in your shopping decisions is the consumer. Therefore, Mashed has rounded up customer reviews to determine that Panasonic is the most-liked microwave brand of 2025.
The microwave oven market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, largely due to busy lifestyles and increasing demand for time-saving cooking techniques, as well as growing interest in smart technology and multifunctional cooking devices. While standard microwaves reheat your food, companies like Panasonic now offer microwaves that can bake like an oven, air-fry, and be controlled via an app with Wi-Fi connectivity.
Founded in 1918, Panasonic is a Japanese electronics manufacturer of a variety of products from televisions, digital cameras, and toothbrushes, to rice cookers, air fryers, and microwaves. The company launched its first microwave oven in 1966, a "compact" home appliance that was about as big as a bar fridge. Today, the longstanding Japanese manufacturer produces both technologically-advanced and standard microwaves that are reliable and affordable, according to customers.
Panasonic's Inverter Technology
One of the biggest pulls for consumers is Panasonic's microwave inverter technology, pioneered by the company in 1988 and used in many of its microwaves. Non-inverter microwaves only deliver high power, therefore, when you choose a lower setting, it will pulse on and off, alternating between the high power and no power. Meanwhile, microwaves with inverter technology provide a steady stream of various power settings, which is believed to cook food more evenly and eliminate cold spots.
In a Reddit post looking for microwave recommendations, one person responded, "For me, the choice was clear, and I got a Panasonic. The one I got also has a broiler, convection oven, and [air fryer] in it, which means I can microwave cook a potato and still have crispy skin." While multifunctional Panasonic microwaves can be close to $500, the Redditor pointed out, "If you don't want the extra features, just any Panasonic inverter microwave is still a good choice." Another person added, "They also now have 'cyclonic' which is the only further innovation in microwaves I've seen past inverters. So for me it's Panasonic or nothing." Indeed, Panasonic makes cyclonic microwaves that circulate heat in 3D waves to deliver more even cooking.
That being said, it's worth noting that there is some debate about whether or not inverter technology is a marketing ploy or really an improved microwave design. Still, inverter microwaves rate highly in appliance testing and are better at performing tasks like melting butter and cooking eggs.
Customer reviews
Besides inverter technology, customers like the larger depth and various smart features of certain Panasonic microwave models, such as the Panasonic 1.6 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave Oven, which has a 4.5 rating with over 3,000 reviews on Costco's website (by the way, here's how Costco compares to Sam's Club for appliance shopping). One customer noted, "The 'reheat sensor' feature is an unexpected pleasure. Comes out perfectly ... when done right it adjusts the power levels and time to get it heated evenly and perfectly." Other Costco shoppers say that it's quiet, heats food thoroughly without having to stir, and is a good value for the money (and if you're in the market for another appliance, here's what to know before buying a refrigerator from Costco). Best Buy customers also rate the Panasonic 1.6 cu. ft 1250 watt microwave highly with a 4.4 rating, citing it as a powerful microwave that performs well and is easy to use.
For comparison, the Breville Smooth Wave is a high-end microwave that also receives high ratings on websites like Best Buy. However, it's quite a bit pricier than Panasonic. In a Reddit post in the r/Appliances subreddit, several people prefer Panasonic's inverter microwaves compared to the Breville Smooth Wave for performance and affordability. Even if you decide to purchase a non-Panasonic microwave, for the most reliable appliance, it's advised to avoid units that are under $100 and to stick with major appliance brands that make their own microwaves, such as LG, Whirlpool, and Samsung.
For more, check out some of the best microwave innovations that we came across at TIHS.