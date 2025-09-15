Should You Buy Kitchen Appliances At Costco Or Sam's Club?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco and Sam's Club aren't just budget-friendly options for buying groceries in bulk. While both have impressive meat departments and are known for their free samples, these big-box chains also sell large- and small-scale appliances to outfit your home. If you're in the market for some kitchen gadgets, you might be wondering which members-only warehouse company is your best bet.

We've combed through dozens of products in each store's inventory to determine which one is the best retailer in practically every category, from dishwashers to slow cookers and beyond. Factors like price range and product selection impacted our choices, but you can find our full methodology at the end of this list.

While both warehouse clubs charge an annual fee to join, we know of a few genius ways to buy Costco items without being a member, including online — though non-members pay 5% more. Likewise, Sam's Club offers online shoppers guest memberships for a 10% surcharge. Just keep in mind that mileage may vary.