Should You Buy Kitchen Appliances At Costco Or Sam's Club?
Costco and Sam's Club aren't just budget-friendly options for buying groceries in bulk. While both have impressive meat departments and are known for their free samples, these big-box chains also sell large- and small-scale appliances to outfit your home. If you're in the market for some kitchen gadgets, you might be wondering which members-only warehouse company is your best bet.
We've combed through dozens of products in each store's inventory to determine which one is the best retailer in practically every category, from dishwashers to slow cookers and beyond. Factors like price range and product selection impacted our choices, but you can find our full methodology at the end of this list.
While both warehouse clubs charge an annual fee to join, we know of a few genius ways to buy Costco items without being a member, including online — though non-members pay 5% more. Likewise, Sam's Club offers online shoppers guest memberships for a 10% surcharge. Just keep in mind that mileage may vary.
Refrigerators and freezers
Both warehouse clubs sell refrigerators and freezers from well-known brands like Whirlpool, LG, Samsung, and Frigidaire, but Costco has the edge in terms of selection — its website lists over 140 refrigerator models in a number of styles, from French and side-by-side doors to top- and bottom-oriented freezers. It also offers 10 upright freezers and a handful of chest-style models. Sam's Club, on the other hand, sells approximately 85 refrigerators (some of which are compact) with either French doors, side-by-side doors, or top freezers. Its upright and chest freezers number fewer than 20.
The most affordable full-size fridge from Sam's Club is LG's 18 cu. ft. Top Mount Refrigerator, which costs $695 (marked down from $1,045) and has 4.8 stars. Its most expensive model is also from LG: the 23 cu. ft. Counter Depth Refrigerator with Instaview. This item costs $3,995 (marked down from $4,695) and has 4.4 stars. Costco's most wallet-friendly option is Midea's 20.5 cu. ft. Garage Ready Top Mount Refrigerator, priced at $590 with 3.7 stars. On the other end of this spectrum is Bosch's 800 Series 20.5 cu. ft. Counter Depth French 4-Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator, which costs $4,680 and has 3.8 stars.
Ultimately, Costco pulls ahead in this comparison thanks to its comprehensive service policies: Delivery, installation, haul-away, and a two-year warranty are all included in its online fridge prices. Sam's Club includes freight shipping in its listed prices.
Ovens and ranges
Before you can start following Martha Stewart's oven rules for perfect cakes, it's important to find a model that works for you and your kitchen, whether it's electric, gas, or induction. Sam's Club lists approximately 70 while Costco lists 87. Available brands include LG, Samsung, and GE, among others, as well as higher-end models like Café from Costco and Forno Galiano from Sam's Club.
If you're looking for a relatively affordable model from Sam's Club, check out Samsung's 6.3 cu. ft. Freestanding Electric Range, priced at $625 (marked down from $805) and rated 4.3 stars. Its most expensive offering is NXR's 4.4-star 7.2 cu. ft. Freestanding Dual Fuel Range, which costs $3,445 (marked down from $4,995). At Costco, the most budget-friendly option is Maytag's 5.3 cu. ft. Freestanding Electric Range. It'll set you back $700 and has 4 stars. On the pricier end is Café's 3.4-star 48 Inch 8.25 cu. ft. Dual-Fuel Professional Range, selling for $11,200. Thanks to its hefty product selection and two-year warranty, Costco takes this title.
Microwaves
Costco sells approximately 30 microwaves from brands like LG, Samsung, and KitchenAid, whereas Sam's Club offers upwards of 17 models from makers like Frigidaire, Panasonic, Sharp, and Forno. A microwave from Costco will set you back anywhere from $329 (Whirlpool's 4.4-star 1.9 cu. ft. Over-The-Range Microwave) to $1,250 (Frigidaire's 1.9 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave).
Sam's Club, on the other hand, has more budget-friendly options ranging from just $75 (Frigidaire's 0.7 cu. ft. Retro Countertop Microwave Oven, also with no reviews) to $945 (Forno's 4.2-star Espresso Capoliveri 24" Microwave Drawer, marked down from $1,995). But don't think Costco is always the pricier option — this 1.8-cubic-foot over-the-range LG microwave costs $400 from Costco, but a similar 2.1-cubic-foot LG model from Sam's Club will run you $595 on markdown from $695.
As with larger appliances, Costco offers free (or, rather, included) delivery and installation, plus a two-year warranty. Sam's Club includes shipping in each microwave's listed price, but Costco ultimately gets our vote for its post-purchase perks and affordable models.
Air fryers
The first air fryer was invented all the way back in 1904, but only in the last decade or so has the modern-day version taken over kitchens. Costco offers about 10 models total (several of which double as toaster ovens), whereas Sam's Club lists about seven.
Both stores carry brands like Ninja, Dash, and Midea, but Costco also carries options from Panasonic, Instant Pot, and Gourmia, among others. Sam's Club carries a Cuisinart model, though as of this writing, this and some other listed items are out of stock. The pricing at Sam's Club is also unclear, as most models require shoppers to sign in to view the store's members-only rate. Costco's air fryers start around $60 (like Gourmia's 4.6-star 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer) and cap out at $260 with Ninja's 4.5-star Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven.
Sam's Club does offer a 7.8-quart Midea HeatXpress air fryer for $39.98 (temporarily marked down by $10), and while Costco doesn't carry that exact model, it does sell an 11-quart, double-basket Midea model for $100. Costco's pricing also includes shipping and handling, while Sam's Club offers free shipping for Plus members on orders over $50. Considering its more plentiful options, Costco is our pick for this category.
Toasters
The only toaster model listed on Costco's website is a Cuisinart Custom Select 4-Slice Toaster, available for $60 and rated 4.2 stars. Sam's Club has a few more options, but not many. The closest comparison to Costco's appliance is a 4.4-star KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster, though as with many items in the store's air fryer selection, you have to be a member to view the price.
Other Sam's Club products include a two-slot toaster from Cuisinart's Soho collection ($29.98 with 4.5 stars), a 4.7-star Bella-branded four-slice toaster, and an extra-wide Dash Clear View Toaster that has 4.6 stars and features a see-through window. Worth noting, however, is that several of these items are currently out of stock online.
Competition is close here, as neither store's toaster collection is particularly impressive. Still, the fact that Sam's Club offers more than one model to choose from (even if some are unavailable) earns the Walmart subsidiary our vote in this category.
Toaster ovens
Toaster ovens can make plenty of unexpected dishes, from cookies to steak, but if you want to buy one of these appliances through Costco or Sam's Club, just know that your options will be rather limited. Costco's inventory includes two models: a 4.6-star Ninja Flip 10-in-1 Toaster Oven & Air Fryer for $190 and a 4.4-star Chefman 20-quart 12-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $130.
Sam's Club offers a handful of options from KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Balmuda, and Ninja, with available prices ranging from $220 to $270. While we can't say how much certain members-only Sam's Club items cost, we do know that its 4.6-star Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Digital Oven is listed before the store's other toaster oven options in a low-to-high price ranking.
Limited selection aside, Costco gets our vote where toaster ovens are concerned. Compared to Sam's Club, its models are relatively affordable, and shipping is free (unless you happen to live in Alaska, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico).
Coffee and espresso makers
Costco carries several coffee makers and espresso machines, allowing you to make just one cup, a large pot, or a shot of the strong stuff. Sam's Club holds its own with more than 30 online listings (these also include kettles for you French press aficionados).
Bosch, Nespresso, and De'Longhi are just a few brands behind Costco's espresso maker collection, and its prices range from $190 on the low end (Nespresso's 4.3-star Essenza Mini Espresso Machine) to $2,800 on the high end (Jura's 4.4-star J8 Espresso Machine). Its drip coffee makers come from manufacturers like Cuisinart, Zwilling, Ninja, and Keurig, and they'll run you anywhere from $55 (Cuisinart's 4.6-star Brew Central 14-cup Programmable Coffee Maker) to a respectable $250 (Cuisinart's 4.4-star Coffee Center Barista Bar 4-in-1 Coffee Maker).
Sam's Club offers some of these same brands, plus options from Hamilton Beach and Philips, among others. Its espresso makers range from $44.86 (for a 4.1-star Capresso model) to $547 (for a 4.3-star Philips model), while its drip machines start at $59.94 (for a 4.1-star Keurig maker) and cap out at $249 (for a 4.3-star Cuisinart option). Be mindful that some members-only options may exceed these parameters. Comparable options from each chain appear to be equivalent in price, but we think Sam's Club pulls ahead here for its more impressive appliance selection.
Dishwashers
Costco offers approximately 46 built-in dishwasher models in finishes like black, white, and stainless steel (some of these even include a third rack). Available brands include standbys like KitchenAid, GE, and Whirlpool, among others, and prices range from $550 (for a 4-star LG option) to $2,000 (for an unreviewed Bosch appliance).
Sam's Club offers a narrower selection of 14 dishwashers, though most come from the similarly well-known brands LG and Samsung. Price-wise, its full-size dishwashers start at $545 (for a 4.3-star Samsung model marked down from $695) and go up to $1,245 (for a 4.2-star LG dishwasher marked down from $1,495). Both stores also offer a single countertop appliance, with Costco charging $240 for its 4.3-star Midea model and Sam's Club asking $275 for its unreviewed Hamilton Beach option.
To get more specific, LG's Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash Pro costs $895 from Sam's Club (boasting 4 stars and marked down from $1,195) and $750 from Costco with 4.2 stars. Considering Costco's installation package, generally lower pricing, and wider product range, this store wins our favor in the dishwasher race.
Beverage coolers
Costco offers 16 beverage coolers from brands like Danby, Vinotemp, Café, and GE. Sizes differ greatly, from small freestanding models to 188-bottle behemoths, but if you're looking for something more affordable, options start at $250 with Frigidaire's unreviewed EFMIS155 Large Capacity Beverage Cooler. Larger, more heavy-duty models can reach up to $2,900, like EuroCave's 4.4-star 200 Bottle Freestanding Wine Cellar.
Sam's Club carries eight beverage coolers in total: four from Frigidaire, two from Wine Enthusiast, and one each from Haier and HomeCraft. Its most affordable is a Frigidaire Gallery 43 Bottle Dual Zone Beverage Fridge (priced at $265 with no ratings), and its most upscale is an unreviewed $1,300 Wine Enthusiast 24" S Undercounter Dual Zone Wine Cellar.
Based on can capacity and affordability, the most comparable units between the two stores appear to be from Frigidaire: Sam's Club sells a 115-can cooler for $439, whereas Costco offers a 126-can cooler for $250. Once again, Costco's comparatively low pricing and extensive collection win out here.
Ice makers
If you're looking for an ice maker from Costco or Sam's Club, you'll have a few options to choose from, though not many. Costco offers four models, three from Frigidaire and one from Klaris. They range in price from $160 (for the 4.1-star Frigidaire Crunch Countertop Nugget Ice Maker) to $450 (for the 5-star Klaris Clear Ice Maker), though the two lowest-priced options — both from Frigidaire — are out of stock as of this writing.
Sam's Club has a slightly wider selection, boasting six models across two brands: Frigidaire and GE. The most affordable is Frigidaire's 4.3-star Gallery 26 lbs Stainless Steel Ice Maker, selling for $80, while the most expensive is GE's 4.4-star Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker + Side Tank, priced at $400.
While no single model is available at both stores, the closest comparison appears to be between each club's lowest-priced item: the $160 nugget ice maker and the $80 stainless steel option, both from Frigidaire. Because of its slightly wider variety and lower pricing, Sam's Club comes out on top for this round.
Pressure and slow cookers
Of the two big-box chains, Costco has the fewest slow cooker options with three listed models: two from Instant Pot and one from GreenPan. The most affordable is Instant Pot's RIO Gourmet 6QT Multi-Cooker, which sells for $70 and is also the highest-rated, boasting 4.6 stars. Instant Pot's Duo Crisp 6.5QT Ultimate Lid WiFi Multi-Cooker is the most expensive option at $190 but is also the lowest-rated, garnering just 3.5 stars. In the middle sits GreenPan's Elite 8-in-1 Programmable 6-Quart Slow Cooker, selling for $160 and rated 4.5 stars.
Sam's Club has a few more options from brands like Hamilton Beach, Crock-Pot, and Ninja. The lowest price is for Crock-Pot's 7-Quart Cook and Carry Programmable Slow Cooker, which sells for $34.91 but has no ratings as of this writing. The priciest model is GreenPan's Elite 6-Quart Essential Smart Nonstick Skillet, which also has no ratings and costs $120 (marked down from $160). Other offerings are priced for members only. Given its range of options and comparatively low pricing, Sam's Club claims the title in this category.
Range hoods
Range hood selection is limited at both stores, but Sam's Club once again has a slight edge. Its five available models come from two brands, NXR and Forno, with the most affordable costing $395 (NXR's 4-star 36-inch Professional Range Hood, marked down from $445) and the most expensive costing $1,495 (Forno's 4.6-star 48-inch Savona Range Hood, marked down from $1,895).
Costco sells just three range hoods, two from GE and one from NXR. The priciest is GE's Profile 30" Commercial Style Wall Mount Hood, which costs $1,450, while the least expensive is NXR's EH Series Under Cabinet Range Hood, priced at $350. The latter is the better option ratings-wise, as NXR's model has 3.9 stars on 219 reviews, while GE's sits at 3.5 stars from just two reviews. GE's Wall-Mount Pyramid Chimney Range Hood is in the middle at $650, with 3.5 stars from 75 reviews.
Costco's comprehensive delivery and installation package gives the store a boost in this category, as Sam's Club only offers free shipping. Given that pricing is relatively equivalent across both clubs, we're highlighting Costco as our choice for this round.
Blenders and food processors
Whether you're making a smoothie or a batch of pesto, having a blender or food processor on hand can really come in handy. Costco offers blenders from Vitamix, Ninja, Nutribullet, and Cuisinart, and while it doesn't appear to sell any dedicated food processors, it does offer a KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $420 (plus $8 in shipping and handling), which boasts 4.6 stars. Its blenders, which number about 11, range in price from $40 (for Nutribullet's Flip Insulated Portable Blender, rated 3.6 stars) to $700 (for Vitamix's Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System Deluxe, rated 4.2 stars).
Sam's Club sells approximately 17 blenders and food processors, though several options are out of stock as of this writing. The most affordable model is Cuisinart's Mini-Prep Food Processor, priced at $42.88 and rated 4.7 stars. Its priciest option is Vitamix's A2500 Bundle, which costs $500 and has 4.6 stars. Due to its wide selection and relatively low pricing, Sam's Club takes the prize for this round.
Water dispensers
If your fridge doesn't have a water dispenser, consider getting a standalone model. Costco sells about five of these appliances from brands like Aquverse, Iceman, and Brio. The lowest price is $160 for Brita's 4.3-star Hub Instant Powerful Countertop Water Filtration Device. The most expensive option is Aquverse's 4-star 5PH Home & Office Bottleless Point-of-Use Water Cooler, which costs $370. Its other full-size dispensers start at $180 and cap out at $300.
Sam's Club has a slightly wider selection of eight water dispensers from brands like Avalon, Primo, and Frigidaire, though not all are in stock as of this writing. From the available models, the most affordable costs $180 (Avalon's 4.4-star A10 Top Loading Water Cooler Dispenser), while the most expensive costs $400 (Avalon's 4.1-star A13 Electric Bottleless Water Cooler Water Dispenser). The store also sells a high-end Scotsman dispenser for $4,410, though it's not currently in stock. While this race is tight, Sam's Club takes this category for its slightly larger product range.
Methodology
To determine which big-box store was the best kitchen appliance outlet, we focused on the range of products available in each category. We tended to favor the option with the largest selection, though affordability and installation options also played significant roles.
While we did check reviews for each item, these didn't majorly impact our decision-making. Most appliances sold at these stores come from well-respected brands such as Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and Frigidaire, and customer feedback generally leaned positive.
We did, however, draw frequent attention to the member-exclusive pricing at Sam's Club, as well as its temporary sales. Costco also utilizes members-only pricing, and while neither of these factors affected our decision for each category, shoppers should be aware that pricing and availability for in-store and online options may vary.