The 5 Best Lattes In Boston, According To A Local

Coffee is an integral part of my everyday life — some might even call me obsessed. What began as snagging caramel frappucinos from Starbucks on my weekend trips to the local mall with friends has turned into a cup of joe in any one of its many forms. While I don't discriminate when it comes to the different forms that my morning coffee can take, my favorite way to enjoy a caffeine boost is as a latte.

As a Boston resident for the majority of my life, I'm spoiled with a plethora of coffee shops and cafes. Dunkin' may come to mind when you think about Boston (you may be familiar with the DunKings menu and commercial featuring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady). However, the city is filled with local spots and smaller-scale chains.

I've tried more cups than I count on two hands, which means I've also developed a sense of where to snag the best lattes in the city. Some things I look for in my ideal latte are flavorful shots of espresso, a menu of unique flavors to choose from, and the perfect milk to coffee ratio. Keeping these in mind, I've pulled together a list of my absolute favorite locations, which combine incredible coffee (or tea) with interesting flavors that are bound to fit anyone's preferences. If you're planning on making a trip to Beantown, any one of these spots is worth a try.