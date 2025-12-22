This Is Hands Down The Best Grocery Store Italian Dressing

Italian dressing is tangy and versatile, typically made with olive oil, vinegar, and aromatics like onion, garlic, oregano, and basil. While Italian dressing tastes better at restaurants, it is possible to snag a great-tasting bottle from your local grocery store to keep at home: Kroger's zesty Italian dressing. According to a Mashed ranking of 11 store-bought Italian dressing brands, this in-house store brand reigns supreme.

Whether poured over a garden salad, used as a dressing for pasta, or a marinade for chicken, it's always a good idea to have a bottle of Kroger Italian dressing in your pantry or fridge. In comparison to other grocery store Italian dressings, the Mashed taste tester hailed Kroger's moderately-priced dressing as "the best and brightest of the bunch, with all the spices showing up in proper proportions and the vinegar staying in its lane."

Moreover, the texture of the dressing outperforms others. "The consistency provides a pleasant ooze from the pour spout as well, showing no signs of the gummy goo we found in other dressings," the taste tester praised. Other Italian dressings on the list include Newman's Own as the second-highest ranked, Olive Garden in the middle at number 5 out of 11, and Simple Truth Organic as the lowest-ranked store-bought Italian dressing.