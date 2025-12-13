Potlucks can be hit or miss. Some people bring their A-game, others bring foods that nobody wants to eat. But have you ever wondered what the most skipped dishes at every potluck are? The foods that are outdated, unappealing, or uninspired, that nobody bothers putting on their plates.

I love a potluck, in theory. I enjoy the idea of getting together with friends and family members, all bringing their favorite dishes and enjoying a delicious meal. And, when you trust the people you've invited — and their cooking skills — it's great. But, it's when you head to potlucks with large groups of colleagues, extended family, community groups, and so on, that you just can't be sure what you're getting. Some people lack the commitment, creativity, or cooking talent, and show up with a dish that everyone's going to skip.

So, what are those dishes everybody avoids at a potluck? I've done some research, checking out Reddit to see what foods people hate to see at a bring-and-share meal. I also have some big opinions on what I think is and isn't okay to bring to a potluck. I get it, not everybody has the time or inclination to cook, and that's alright. But, you'd better get something really good from the store. Or, better yet, pick something up from an independent deli or bakery. Knowing what people tend to avoid will help you up your game, so you can bring dishes that will wow at a potluck dinner.