Mistakes Everyone Makes With Snickerdoodle Cookies

If you're wondering why your snickerdoodles aren't up to scratch, you're not alone. You might think they're easy to nail, but that's not always the case. There are some common mistakes people make with snickerdoodle cookies that might be standing between you and the perfect cinnamon-spiced morsel. Luckily, once you know what you're doing wrong, it's easy to fix it.

Although snickerdoodles are classic holiday cookies — perhaps because of the cinnamon — they're also popular throughout the year, so it's never the wrong time to make them. You might not know that, around the turn of the 20th century, they used to have raisins in them. Today, adding raisins would be a big error. Instead, what you're looking for is a simple soft and chewy vanilla cookie with a crackly cinnamon sugar coating.

It sounds simple but even the best bakers mess up a snickerdoodle cookies recipe now and then. In fact, it's because they're so straightforward that there's nowhere to hide. You can't make up for any shortfall with gooey caramel or melty chunks of chocolate. So, learn about the common snickerdoodle missteps and you'll soon be making the best ones on the block.