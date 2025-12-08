Big Changes Are Coming To Panera Bread

Panera Bread is attempting to reclaim its place as a go-to casual destination for sandwiches, soups, salads, and baked goods. In a recent press release, the bakery-restaurant brand announced a strategy called Panera RISE that strives to recommit to what its customers have always loved about the brand. Facing fast‑casual competitors like Cava and Sweetgreens, Panera knows it has to step up its game to stay relevant.

While it's traditionally been associated with a bakery-cafe model, it's now difficult to define exactly what Panera is. Its recent menu has strayed from the brand's roots, continuously adding trend-chasing items such as its now-discontinued flatbreads, that don't seem to land with customers. The chain also saw a 5% drop in sales from 2023-2024 and was the center of an unfortunate lawsuit for its caffeinated lemonades that caused heart issues for several customers.

In the past few years, Panera has made many updates, but most have centered on adding new menu items. This time around, the RISE plan is more strategic, focusing some on refreshing the menu but also improving the overall customer experience, ingredient quality, and store expansion.