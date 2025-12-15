Dine Waterside At A Florida Seafood Spot With Over A Century Of History

Any visit to Florida is sure to involve some fantastic food from some of the state's many well-known restaurants. From north to south and east to west, there's definitely a lot of area to cover when getting to know Florida's dining scene. There's a full array of seafood options, of course, but you can't make a list of Florida's most iconic foods without Cuban sandwiches and Key lime pie. As for the restaurants, Joe's Stone Crab is a mainstay in Miami Beach, and locals love El Siboney in Key West. Yet for a venerable slice of Florida's culinary history, you have to travel up to St. Augustine, where you'll find the classic waterfront seafood joint, Aunt Kate's Restaurant. While it may not be the oldest restaurant in Florida, its history goes all the way back to 1900, when the ancestral namesake sold her first meal.

As the story goes, Frank Usina returned to St. Augustine (where he was originally from) with his wife, Catherine "Aunt Kate" Evans, in 1900, after a yellow fever epidemic shut down his work in Miami on Henry Flagler's Florida East Coast Railroad. Ironically, it was Flagler, an oil and railroad tycoon, who got Usina and his wife into the restaurant business that same year. While passing the Usina's small home with a sailing party, Flagler asked the couple if they would be willing to cook up some local oysters for the party. The Usinas agreed and were paid with donations from their guests that were so impressive — amounting to a week's pay — that they decided to go into the food service business.