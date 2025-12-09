20 Aldi Items Perfect For Your New Year's Eve Gathering
Whether you're the type to host a groovy New Year's Eve party or would rather kick it on the couch, we have to imagine that it's bad luck to bring in a new year with bad food. That's not happening on Aldi's watch! The same grocery store that brought you the goods for Christmas 2025 also has everything you need for an epic New Year's Eve.
Taking a stroll through Aldi, you can find sippers to toast with and glamorous glasses, a few treats for the dessert table, and something to give your appetizer game layers. There are crunchy treats, savory snacks, and things to transport you to another place. There are enough meat and cheese options to feed an army, plus all the must-have accoutrements for your holiday charcuterie board. (Think crackers and jars of yummy olives, peppers, and mushrooms.) If you want to ring in 2026r with flavor, Aldi is where it's at.
Specially Selected Rustico or Piccante Salami
This holiday season, slice up Specially Selected Salami and feed it to your guests to ensure yours is considered the top party house. The soppressata-style salami is firm, dense, flavorful, and a real crowd pleaser. Whether you choose the aged Rustico or the spicy piccante version, it adds a swanky Tuscan vibe to any charcuterie board. Grab yours for $4.99 and pair it with semi-hard cheeses like Manchego or pecorino for the perfect bite.
Moser Roth Cocoa Dusted Truffles
Nothing says it's time to celebrate quite like chocolate, and Moser Roth's Cocoa Dusted Truffles are the merriest melt-in-your-mouth morsels. Pile them on a plate for an after-dinner treat, or use them in the center of your four ingredient peanut butter blossom recipe for a wintery take on an autumn favorite. And at $3.49 for a bag of 24 truffles, they really can't be beat. "I freaking love these," one fan writes in a Reddit thread dedicated to the subject. "I look forward to them every Christmas," another adds.
Specially Selected Stuffed Queen Olives
Whether you're looking for a simple little savory something to add to the hors d'oeuvres table or the pièce de résistance for your classic dirty martini recipe, Specially Selected Stuffed Queen Olives is your best bet. The large green olives are stuffed with rich Wisconsin-made white cheddar. The creamy, salty bite makes for a sharp take on an old favorite. (Looking at you blue cheese stuffed olives!) Pick up a jar for $2.99 on your next outing or make it two — one for your guests, one for you!
Specially Selected Assorted Gourmet Stuffed Peppers
Antipasti is pretty much always the vibe. As far as we're concerned, you can never have too many jars of marinated sweet peppers lying around, so it's a good thing Specially Selected Assorted Gourmet Stuffed Peppers are on the shelves at Aldi for $3.99. They're sweet, spicy, and stuffed with mild and tangy cream cheese. Their vibrant red color looks great in a holiday spread or placed atop a pasta salad.
Hard Seltzer Celebration Party Pack
Champagne is nice, but sometimes you just want a hard seltzer. We certainly aren't here to yuck your yum, but for the sake of a good theme, we do encourage that you keep things on brand. The Hard Seltzer Holiday Party Pack from comes with four festive flavors including Pear Martini, Cranberry Pomegranate, Cherry Spice, and Berry Bramble, so you can sip seasonably. Each can contains 100 calories, one gram of sugar, one gram of carbs, and 5% alcohol by volume. Pick up a 12 pack for $12.99 at Aldi now.
Benton's Chocolate Domino Cubes
If you're bummed you won't be making it to the Bavarian Christmas markets this year, get a little taste of German holiday cheer with Benton's Chocolate Domino Cubes. Inspired by the traditional German Christmas cake Dominosteine, these layered little lovelies stack apple jelly and persipan (like marzipan but with peach or apricot) on a gingerbread cookie before the entire ensemble is dunked in milk chocolate. They are sugar and spice and everything nice incarnate. At $3.99 a pop, we recommend grabbing a handful and handing them out for a midnight snack.
Choceur Holiday Nuts Tin
If you're a traditionalist when it comes to the holidays, you can't let the season pass by without a cheerful tin of mixed nuts! Aldi's Choceur Holiday Nuts Tin is a boozy take on a classic, featuring Whiskey Old-Fashioned Cherries, Mulled Cider Almonds coated in chocolate and seasonal spices, and Hot Toddy Peanuts boasting a rich flavor profile that includes chocolate, peanuts, whiskey, honey, and lemon. Find these on Aldi shelves beginning December 3 for $9.99.
Appleton Farms Fennel or Black Truffle Bite-Size Salami
If this is the year you finally whip out that jarcuterie recipe, allow us to make the process simpler and tastier with Appleton Farms Black Truffle Bite-Size Salami. Firm enough to hold its shape on a skewer but fatty enough to melt in your mouth, these salami nuggets are pre-sliced, cutting down your prep time immensely. Plus, they're made with .4% black truffle, so you can celebrate the end of this year with a little bit of decadence. You can score eight ounces of the pre-sliced meat for $6.19 beginning December 10.
Specially Selected Entertainment Cracker Assortment
It's nice to have options. While you could easily buy a pack of plain water crackers for your holiday party and call it a day, why not give your guests the gift of choice with Aldi's Specially Selected Entertainment Cracker Assortment. Each box comes with three individually wrapped sleeves of crackers: one traditional water cracker (a must!), a multi grain cracker, and a water cracker with cracked pepper. If you're planning to have an assortment of meats, specialty cheeses, and spreads, make the mix-and-match game more fun with an assortment of crackers. Pick up a box at Aldi for $4.99.
Belletti Moscato D'Asti
If you hope to share a toast to brighter days ahead with your loved ones this New Year's Eve, grab a bottle or two of Belletti Moscato D'Asti. Sweet, citrusy and lightly effervescent, this Italian sparkling wine brings a burst of brightness in the throes of winter. Sip it alongside your antipasti or use it in a signature house cocktail. You can find the beautiful blue bottles for $9.99 on Aldi shelves now.
Carista Lager 6pk
As if you didn't already think of Aldi as a one-stop shop for your New Years bash, the store has even got your beer covered with Carista. The Mexican lager has been dubbed a Corona clone by folks online, and according to some, it's a decent dupe. "I've been drinking these for ages," one person writes in a Reddit thread, adding, "They're actually pretty good. Not as good as the real stuff but pretty close, and cheap!" You can pick up a six pack for $7.99, which beats the average price of Corona by a few bucks!
Specially Selected Grilled Antipasti Assortment
W know we've been all about the antipasti, But, truly,-what better way is there to eat on New Years Eve than to casually delight in all of the flavors while chatting with friends? That's why you've got to get Specially Selected Grilled Marinated Mushrooms in the mix. These are perfectly tasty tight out of the jar, so just pour them in a bowl, put out some toothpicks, and call it day. Alternatively, you could use them in a Greek pasta salad, slice them up and put them on pizza, or make little mushroom toasts with melted gruyere. Snag yours on December 10 for $3.49.
Specially Selected Assorted Flatbreads
Tasty, versatile, and easy to hold, flatbreads are the ideal food for entertaining. Specially Selected Cherry Tomato and Arugula Flatbread makes a delicious addition to your snack table, and all you need to do is pop it in the oven, cut it into slices, and leave it out with a stack of napkins for folks to munch on while they drink and be merry. Plus, it's only $3.99.
Specially Selected Sheep Milk Logs
If you fancy yourself a cheese connoisseur, don't miss the opportunity to show off this New Years Eve with Specially Selected Sheep Milk Cheese Logs. This creamy, sweet, and nutty sheep's milk cheese is combined with the fruity flavors of fig and a hint of chili for a sweet and spicy bite that's great on a cracker with a bit of Calabrese. Pick up a four-ounce log for $2.49, beginning December 3.
Happy Farms Specialty Cheese Selection Tray
If it's a low-key night with a bottle of wine and a simple plate of cheese and crackers that you're after, Happy Farms Specialty Cheese Selection Tray is what you need. With nearly 14 ounces of cheese for $4.95, this package deal will give you a little taste of the classics: extra sharp white cheddar, Havarti, Gouda, and Asiago. Combine it with a sweet fig jam, your favorite crackers, a bottle of bubbly, a cozy blanket, and a good movie, and you have yourself a New Year's for books!
Nature's Nectar Sparkling Apple Cider
One of the best parts of New Year's Eve as a kid was toasting the grown ups with a refreshing glass of sparkling cider. You can keep the tradition alive this New Year's Eve because Nature's Nectar Sparkling Apple Cider is $2.75 a bottle at Aldi. Whether it's a special treat for the kiddos or a festive option for your non-drinking friends, the holiday wouldn't be complete without a bottle of bubbly, appley goodness.
Park Street Deli Chocolate Chip Cannoli Dip
Bring some sweetness into your 2026 with Park Street Deli Chocolate Chip Cannoli Dip. Made with cream cheese, ricotta, and semi-sweet chocolate chips, it has everything you love about your favorite Italian treat — without the shell. Ideal for sharing, serve it with a platter of fruit and sweet biscuits. Just like you might do with leftover cannoli filling, take what you don't use and incorporate it into your New Year's Day breakfast. (We're thinking cannoli pancakes!) Not bad for $3.29.
Barissimo Peppermint Mocha Delightfully Coffee Creamer
Because the holiday season wouldn't be complete without a healthy dose of peppermint, there's Barissimo Peppermint Mocha Delightfully Coffee Creamer. Made with real milk and cream, it's the perfect addition to coffee or hot cocoa when you're in need of a chocolatey, minty upgrade. You might even try impressing your guests with a peppermint mocha espresso martini. Just use your favorite espresso martini recipe and swap the Bailey's for Barissimo creamer. Pick up a bottle for $4.29 at Aldi.
Crofton 2 Pack Gold Wine Glasses
Celebrating the New Year in style is as important as eating well. These Crofton Gold Wine Glasses might be just what the doctor ordered. The gorgeous matte gold adds a touch of flair and hint of elegance to a holiday dinner table and keeps party guests glittering wherever they wander. Each two pack of glasses costs $9.99, so grab a enough for the squad, and stock up that wine rack!
Crofton 2-Tier Wooden Buffet Server
If there just never seems to be enough counter space when you're hosting, pick up the Crofton 2-Tier Wooden Buffet Server. With two wooden shelves stacked atop one another, this collapsible serving tray is perfect for the dessert table or a charcuterie station, as it's wide enough to hold smaller plates. (If you're looking for some inspiration, here are some one-bite appetizers that are fast and easy.) Find this on the shelves at Aldi for $14.99.