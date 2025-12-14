The Hands Down Best Chain Restaurant Pumpkin Pie, According To Customers

A little sweet, a little savory, with a nostalgic touch of spice, pumpkin pie represents all the warmth we love about the holidays, wrapped up in a flaky crust. It's no wonder it's a staple dessert of the season. Although it can be simple enough to whip up a pumpkin pie at home, no one can complain about picking one up when you're out to eat — or even on the go.

From Cracker Barrel to Perkins, many chain restaurants offer a take on pumpkin pie through fall and winter. However, it might surprise you to learn which quick-service spot produces the most sought-after of the bunch. According to an overwhelming number of customer reviews, social media posts, and forum discussions, the home of the Big Mac is also the home of the most beloved pumpkin pie around.

We are, of course, talking about McDonald's Pumpkin & Crème Pie. The pocket pastry is a turnover-style alternative to your typical slice, featuring a sugar-coated pastry pie crust packed with pumpkin filling in one half and luscious crème in the other. As far the flavors go, it's just like eating a traditional piece of pumpkin pie served with a dollop of whipped cream on top. All the better, it's the ideal grab-and-go option (and one that you can even enjoy in your car), thanks to its self-contained construction that allows you to chow down on the comforting dessert, no utensils required.