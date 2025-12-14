The Hands Down Best Chain Restaurant Pumpkin Pie, According To Customers
A little sweet, a little savory, with a nostalgic touch of spice, pumpkin pie represents all the warmth we love about the holidays, wrapped up in a flaky crust. It's no wonder it's a staple dessert of the season. Although it can be simple enough to whip up a pumpkin pie at home, no one can complain about picking one up when you're out to eat — or even on the go.
From Cracker Barrel to Perkins, many chain restaurants offer a take on pumpkin pie through fall and winter. However, it might surprise you to learn which quick-service spot produces the most sought-after of the bunch. According to an overwhelming number of customer reviews, social media posts, and forum discussions, the home of the Big Mac is also the home of the most beloved pumpkin pie around.
We are, of course, talking about McDonald's Pumpkin & Crème Pie. The pocket pastry is a turnover-style alternative to your typical slice, featuring a sugar-coated pastry pie crust packed with pumpkin filling in one half and luscious crème in the other. As far the flavors go, it's just like eating a traditional piece of pumpkin pie served with a dollop of whipped cream on top. All the better, it's the ideal grab-and-go option (and one that you can even enjoy in your car), thanks to its self-contained construction that allows you to chow down on the comforting dessert, no utensils required.
McDonald's seasonal pie has fans across the internet
The handheld dessert is similar to McDonald's famous apple pie, but unlike that sweet treat that's served year-round, the pumpkin and crème creation only makes limited-time, seasonal appearances on the menu. And that's if your local Golden Arches outpost even gets these special offerings. Needless to say, this makes the item, which debuted in 2015, an especially coveted commodity.
As one fan recently wrote in the r/McDonalds subreddit, "There was a 10 minute wait for them today. I didn't settle for the apple pie and waited patiently. It was worth the wait." On another Reddit thread, one person says: "Yeah, these things taste better than they're supposed to, I'll take two." Meanwhile, TikTok creator @biteswithesther's video review of the bite garnered a number of commenters expressing their obsession with it. "I loved how the pumpkin in this tasted like a real pumpkin pie," states one. "It's so good. Easily their best pie and I don't even like pumpkin pie," another user writes, adding that they sprinkle cinnamon sugar dust on it at home.
On that note, there are a few other ways to elevate this treat. Some folks suggest topping it with ice cream (from McDonald's or elsewhere), heating it up for a fresh-out-of-the-oven taste, or crumbling it up and mixing it into a caramel sundae.