7 Big Changes Coming To Costco In 2026

There are several elements central to the Costco shopping experience, like free samples, products sold in bulk, and the stable $1.50 cost of the hot dog combo. Outside of these core Costco experiences, the warehouse chain is always innovating, either to adapt to changing business conditions or simply to deliver more value for members.

Big changes that came to Costco in 2025 included the removal of Pepsi products from food courts in favor of Coke fountains, an increase in membership scanners at warehouse entrances, and a new muffin recipe. Later on, Costco implemented a pretty significant policy change that allowed Executive Members an exclusive shopping hour between 9 and 10 a.m. on weekdays and Sundays. Nearing the end of 2025, Costco already had a number of plans in the pipeline that would come into effect during the subsequent year. Each of the following is one of seven big changes expected to come to Costco warehouses in 2026.