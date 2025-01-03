Big Changes Are Coming To Costco In 2025

Travel to any of the Costco locations outside of the U.S., and you'll find some very different stores. You'll find wine sampling, unique items on food court menus, larger-than-life clothing sections, and even some fresh seafood sections. Pretty neat, right? Looking ahead, it seems as though there are going to be some big changes that will make U.S. Costco stores look a little different starting in 2025. Unfortunately, though, we're not going to be able to tell you that wine tastings are coming stateside.

We will, however, be able to tell you that Costco's plans for 2025 are something of a mixed bag of good and bad. Some of the proposed changes have been met with excitement, but others? Not so much.

While there's no doubt that the many benefits of shopping at Costco are going to keep a lot of customers coming back, there are some things that you'll need to be forewarned about. If all goes according to plans, there are going to be some big changes coming to the food court, to product lines, and perhaps most shocking of all, to one massive section that is going to be disappearing from the Costco store floor. Are any of the proposed changes going to be a dealbreaker for some of its customers, or will 2025 be a good year for Costco fans?

