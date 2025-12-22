This Historic California Eatery Has Been A Seafood Staple For 175+ Years

When it comes to historic California eateries, there are quite a few to choose from. Musso and Frank's and Phillipe's (purported to be the inventor of the French dip sandwich) in Los Angeles are hugely significant and relatively long in the tooth. Melvyn's in Palm Springs is considered a Cali classic and was one of Frank Sinatra's favorite spots. But it's up north in San Francisco where you'll find the most impressively enduring California eatery. While it has changed names and locations over the years, the longest continuously run restaurant in California history is Tadich Grill, originally opened over 175 years ago.

Although it certainly can be considered elderly (especially by American standards), Tadich Grill remains full of life and a "must-do" when visiting the city. It's also one of the famed old school restaurants celebrity chefs love, gathering kudos from both Emeril Lagasse and Anthony Bourdain. On an episode of his show, "Parts Unknown," Bourdain said of Tadich Grill, "It's wonderful. I feel ashamed we don't have this in New York."

Tadich Grill is beloved for its white tablecloths and white jacket service with a boisterous but laidback atmosphere that's pure old-school San Francisco — decadent but not overdoing it. Among its many specialties is one of San Francisco's most classic foods: cioppino, a stew abounding with an impressive array of fish and seafood. While Tadich Grill offers all types of salads and proteins, seafood is still king, and the menu is huge, created item-by-item throughout the restaurant's long history.