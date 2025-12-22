This Historic California Eatery Has Been A Seafood Staple For 175+ Years
When it comes to historic California eateries, there are quite a few to choose from. Musso and Frank's and Phillipe's (purported to be the inventor of the French dip sandwich) in Los Angeles are hugely significant and relatively long in the tooth. Melvyn's in Palm Springs is considered a Cali classic and was one of Frank Sinatra's favorite spots. But it's up north in San Francisco where you'll find the most impressively enduring California eatery. While it has changed names and locations over the years, the longest continuously run restaurant in California history is Tadich Grill, originally opened over 175 years ago.
Although it certainly can be considered elderly (especially by American standards), Tadich Grill remains full of life and a "must-do" when visiting the city. It's also one of the famed old school restaurants celebrity chefs love, gathering kudos from both Emeril Lagasse and Anthony Bourdain. On an episode of his show, "Parts Unknown," Bourdain said of Tadich Grill, "It's wonderful. I feel ashamed we don't have this in New York."
Tadich Grill is beloved for its white tablecloths and white jacket service with a boisterous but laidback atmosphere that's pure old-school San Francisco — decadent but not overdoing it. Among its many specialties is one of San Francisco's most classic foods: cioppino, a stew abounding with an impressive array of fish and seafood. While Tadich Grill offers all types of salads and proteins, seafood is still king, and the menu is huge, created item-by-item throughout the restaurant's long history.
The history of San Francisco's Tadich Grill and what to order
Tadich Grill's story begins in 1849 on San Francisco's Long Wharf, when three Croatian immigrants began serving grilled fish and other foods behind a sign that read, "Coffee Stand." As the shape of San Francisco changed — literally — with a bay fill that expanded the city's square footage while gobbling up the waterfront, the coffee stand moved into the New World Market, a produce and provisions market.
The restaurant, now called The New World Coffee Saloon, was sold to bartender John Tadich in 1887. After a fire destroyed the building in the 1906 earthquake, the restaurant reopened and changed locations a couple of times before finally settling on the name Tadich Grill in 1912. Tadich eventually sold the establishment to one of his employees, Tom Buich, who ran it with his brothers Mitch and Louie, beginning in 1934, and whose descendants run Tadich Grill to this day.
While there are some impressive items from land, like the rotating "Comfort Dish of the Day," which includes items like braised short ribs and pot roast, it's the seafood selection where Tadich Grill truly shines. The number of saltwater species is vast, entailing everything from sole to swordfish, with much of the menu broken into sections, like charcoal broiled, pan-fried, poached, deep-fried, and baked en casserole — so there's always a new twist on a favorite to try. Tadich Grill is also known for classic cocktails, and its incredible staff is one of the best in the city, with many of the employees having spent more than a decade walking Tadich Grill's floors. If you're going solo or in a party of two, you may want to consider stopping in to see if there's a spot at the bar because, according to Tadich Grill, they're "the best seats in the house."