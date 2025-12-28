This Is Hands Down The Worst Grocery Store Bakery

If you're the curious sort and want to know why Walmart's bakery is subject to so much criticism, one Redditor offered this opinion: "It is frozen stuff. All the cakes, cookies, doughnuts, and various snacks all [come] in on the frozen truck and [are] thawed before being put out for sale." Possibly adding credence to that claim, a former Walmart staffer on TikTok stated, "Nothing is actually baked in the bakery. It's warmed up from frozen." It must be said that the chain bakes some of its bread in-store (typically anything labeled as fresh baked daily), and that Walmart has never publicly commented on whether it uses frozen baked goods. However, the use of frozen dough and baked goods is common in the bakery industry, so it's not a far-flung proposition.

Assuming that these claims are at least somewhat accurate, can freezing really affect the quality of bakery treats? One study published in the International Journal of Food Science and Technology found that partially baked, frozen cupcakes experienced textural changes and loss of moisture based on factors like par-baking time and the length of frozen storage. Though it's possible to protect cakes against quality decline when freezing, mistakes like freezing the wrong types of cakes or not packing frozen baked goods correctly can lead to the quality issues that come up in some Walmart shoppers' complaints.