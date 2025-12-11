The Best Trader Joe's Frozen Dessert With A Holiday Twist To Grab This December
In the battle of the bougiest grocery chains, Trader Joe's is often considered superior to Whole Foods, thanks to its (relative) affordability and wide selection of quirky foods. Plus, there is an excellent selection of fun holiday products at Trader Joe's, like Champagne-infused English cheddar and festive pasta. As for seasonal sweets, the chain's Panettone & Chocolate Gelato Style Frozen Dessert deserves a place in your freezer this December. Inspired by panettone, the signature Italian dessert that's sometimes called Christmas cake, this frozen treat features chocolate swirls, candied citrus peel, and bread chunks in a sweet and creamy base.
What can you expect from Trader Joe's frosty treat? Described as the "best flavor [Trader Joe's] ever produced" on Instagram, this delectable dessert has received tons of praise online. On Reddit, u/macegr said, "It's fantastic. May actually be my second favorite ice cream flavor of all time after Cherry Garcia." Meanwhile on Facebook, the dessert was declared "10 out of 10 ... delicious." Retailing for $4.49, the Panettone & Chocolate Gelato Style Frozen Dessert will only be available at Trader Joe's during the holiday season, so we encourage you to act fast if your sweet tooth beckons.
How TJ's holiday treat came to be (and how to pair it with other goodies)
While panettone is highly popular in its birthplace of Italy, the holiday specialty is less known in the U.S. Panettone is an airy, dome-shaped sweet bread featuring candied and dried fruits. It reportedly originated in Milan, and the recipe first appeared in print during the 15th century. These days, panettone is considered an iconic Italian food, and the country has even instituted laws on what can be included in traditional recipes. In a nod to the serious business of panettone, Trader Joe's Panettone & Chocolate Gelato Style Frozen Dessert was developed with help from the store's Italian vendors to ensure it lived up to the lofty expectations of the O.G. dessert.
As for pairings, Trader Joe's recommends enjoying this gelato-style confection with potent potables like Prosecco or Moscato d'Asti. In keeping with its Italian roots, you can combine this frozen treat with bread for a spin on brioche con gelato, which is quite literally a brioche bun with ice cream in the middle. Speaking of bread, serving Trader Joe's seasonal frozen treat alongside the chain's own panettone — made by artisanal bakers from Italy's Veneto region – could be a match made in flavor heaven.