The Best Trader Joe's Frozen Dessert With A Holiday Twist To Grab This December

In the battle of the bougiest grocery chains, Trader Joe's is often considered superior to Whole Foods, thanks to its (relative) affordability and wide selection of quirky foods. Plus, there is an excellent selection of fun holiday products at Trader Joe's, like Champagne-infused English cheddar and festive pasta. As for seasonal sweets, the chain's Panettone & Chocolate Gelato Style Frozen Dessert deserves a place in your freezer this December. Inspired by panettone, the signature Italian dessert that's sometimes called Christmas cake, this frozen treat features chocolate swirls, candied citrus peel, and bread chunks in a sweet and creamy base.

What can you expect from Trader Joe's frosty treat? Described as the "best flavor [Trader Joe's] ever produced" on Instagram, this delectable dessert has received tons of praise online. On Reddit, u/macegr said, "It's fantastic. May actually be my second favorite ice cream flavor of all time after Cherry Garcia." Meanwhile on Facebook, the dessert was declared "10 out of 10 ... delicious." Retailing for $4.49, the Panettone & Chocolate Gelato Style Frozen Dessert will only be available at Trader Joe's during the holiday season, so we encourage you to act fast if your sweet tooth beckons.