13 Grocery Store Oatmeal Cookies Ranked Worst To Best

The old-fashioned comfort of a simple oatmeal cookie cannot be overstated. This humble creation brings together the warm earthiness of oats, brown sugar, and spices in a tempting texture that's just as delicious when it's soft in the center as when it's crispy from edge to edge. When you toss in extras like raisins and icing, you have oatmeal cookies everyone will eat up.

Though nothing beats the comforting sweetness of home-baked oatmeal cookies, there are plenty of grocery store oatmeal cookies that fill the gap for those moments when baking just isn't in the cards. And why wouldn't you keep a stash on hand just in case the urge to bake fresh oatmeal cookies never strikes? Wouldn't it be a total snack tragedy to long for that vintage flavor to dip and milk or make homemade ice cream sandwiches and never have it within reach? If you're a diehard oatmeal cookie lover, it sure would, even with the best and worst grocery store sugar cookies standing by to fill the gap.

Mysteries like this call for sweet solutions. So I dug in deep, gathered up all the store brand oatmeal cookies I could locate, and sat down with a glass of almond milk to get to the bottom of the situation. If you're eager to know where your best prospects for a proper grocery store oatmeal cookie lie, this is your lucky day.