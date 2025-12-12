The Best Trader Joe's Items To Buy In December 2025
We're knee-deep in the holiday season, which means time is of the essence when it comes to shopping. Whether you're seeking gifts for your loved ones or searching for tasty holiday foods, Trader Joe's has what you're after and more. If you're new to Trader Joe's and wonder what to expect, prepare yourself for a wide selection of store-exclusive products (some made by name-brand manufacturers), a generous return policy, and 'cozy' parking lots. Trader Joe's has a reputation for being a quirky grocery chain whose shoppers are fiercely devoted to the store and its unique collection of foods and other products.
With Christmas just weeks away, we perused Trader Joe's selection to find the best items this December. Our search uncovered lots of goodies, including chocolatey treats, tempting appetizers, festive cookies, home goods, holiday decor, fancy desserts, and more. Now for the red tape: While these products are currently available at our local Trader Joe's, we can't guarantee they'll pop up at all stores. And because many items are only available for a limited time, it's likely they'll disappear from store shelves once the holiday season concludes.
Danish Gingerbread Snaps
It just wouldn't be the holiday season without gingerbread cookies. At Trader Joe's, Danish Gingerbread Snaps can affordably satisfy any festive snack craving at just $3.49 per tub. You'll fall for the subtle, spicy kick of these treats, which are known as Brunkager (or brown cake) in their native Denmark.
Garlic & Herb Butter Mussels
For the reasonable price of $5.99, you and your holiday guests can indulge in Garlic & Herb Butter Mussels whenever the mood strikes. These fully cooked bivalve mollusks can be easily heated and served, making your seasonal celebrations a little easier. Trader Joe's recommends pairing this dish with rustic bread and a sophisticated tipple, such as The Pass Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc.
Break Apart Reindeer
A sweet stocking stuffer to be sure, TJ's adorable Break Apart Reindeer is every chocolate lover's dream. For just $3.99, you get delicious milk chocolate as well as a fun candy surprise inside. If you're a fan of the store's Break Apart Bunny, you're sure to love this product as well as it comes from the same U.K. confectioner.
Candle of the Month Set
Get a little light in your life with the Candle of the Month Set. Each set, which retails for $29.99, features 12 candles in scents like Sugar Cookie, Clover & Moss, Sea Salt, and many other seasonal aromas. This item makes an excellent last minute gift for all candle enthusiasts (including yourself).
A Trio of Glazes
Glazes and sauces are largely the same, except that glazes are applied to food as it cooks so they caramelize. Retailing for $6.99, A Trio of Glazes at Trader Joe's features fig, orange, and pomegranate flavors and is made with Aceto Balsamico which hails from Modena, Italy. In addition to savory dishes and appetizers, these glazes also pair nicely with desserts.
Sauerkraut with Pickled Persian Cucumbers
Just in time for your New Years' celebrations, Sauerkraut with Pickled Persian Cucumbers costs $4.49 at Trader Joe's. An explosion of briny goodness, this unique product gets added crunch and flavor thanks to the inclusion of pickles. In case you were wondering, Persian cucumbers differ from their English counterparts in that they're smaller and have a lower concentration of water.
Kouign Amann
An ode to the classic French dessert, Trader Joe's Kouign Amann is a perfect treat for the holiday season. Retailing for $5.49, this delectable baked good is one part croissant, one part cake, and replete with buttery goodness. In our collection of perfect recipes for a tea party, we heralded an alternate version of kouign amann which features chocolate filling inside.
Trio of Flavored Honey
Trader Joe's Trio of Flavored Honey is bound to make your life a little sweeter. For $10.99, you get a triple threat of pleasing flavors including lavender, lemon, and ginger. Along with sweetening baked goods, these delightful honeys can also be added to beverages (including cocktails), drizzled over pizza, or served with biscuits.
Gingerbread Dude Cookie
An ode to The Dude (the iconic main character from the Coen Brothers' opus "The Big Lebowski"), Trader Joe's Gingerbread Dude Cookie is more than a treat, it's a life philosophy. Along with its sweet and playful flavor, the fun look of this cookie is bound to put a smile on the lips of whoever receives it in their holiday stocking. Shoppers can snag this cutie for $2.99.
Italian Tomato Pasta Sauce Trio
Hailing from Puglia, Italy, the Italian Tomato Pasta Sauce Trio is excellent for home chefs with a flair for Italian cuisine. Retailing for $9.99 at Trader Joe's, this 3-pack features Roasted Vegetable, Cherry Tomato, and Puttanesca. Each jar is brimming with tempting ingredients like zucchini, cherry tomatoes, olives, and more.
2 Affogatos Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts
Affogato is an Italian dessert with a bit of a kick, as it features ice cream or gelato drenched in espresso. TJ's 2 Affogatos Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts allow you to enjoy this decadent (vegan) treat with ease. Priced at $4.49, each box features two servings of a creamy vanilla dessert plus instant coffee packets.
Pine Cone Wreath
It's never too late for holiday decorations. At Trader Joe's, the 22-inch Pine Cone Wreath offers a simple and sophisticated way to spruce up your home. Each wreath is priced at $12.99 and is made with boughs sourced from fir trees plus aromatic accents and a hearty, hand-picked pine cone.
Instant Jeju Matcha Latte Packets
If you've ever wondered why matcha is so expensive, the intensive processing the tea powder must undergo is a big reason why. When seeking an affordable way to get your tea fix, Trader Joe's Instant Jeju Matcha Latte Packets retail for a reasonable $4.99. Just add water (hot or cold).
Spicy Cheddar Cheese & Jalapeño Biscuit Bites
Talk about an iconic snack. Spicy Cheddar Cheese & Jalapeño Biscuit Bites is a comfort food for the ages. Priced at $4.99, these little babies are the perfect addition to a holiday appetizer spread. They also make an excellent inclusion to a weeknight dinner, as they're easy to whip up in a jiffy.
Peppermint Brookie
What's a brookie, you ask? According to Trader Joe's, the Peppermint Brookie is part peppermint sugar cookie, part brownie for two desserts in one. Each package retails for $4.99, and you're encouraged to act fast if you find this sweet treat tempting. Part of our roundup of the best Trader Joe's holiday products, we're expecting this item to fly off the shelves.
Filet Mignon en Croûte
Are you seeking a fancy appetizer that's as easy as it is delicious? Filet Mignon en Croûte at Trader Joe's is a spin on boeuf en croûte, only in an adorable mini version. Priced at $9.99 per box, these frozen bits of heaven can be cooked up easily for when you're entertaining guests or indulging in a decadent snack.