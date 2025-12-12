The Best Trader Joe's Items To Buy In December 2025

We're knee-deep in the holiday season, which means time is of the essence when it comes to shopping. Whether you're seeking gifts for your loved ones or searching for tasty holiday foods, Trader Joe's has what you're after and more. If you're new to Trader Joe's and wonder what to expect, prepare yourself for a wide selection of store-exclusive products (some made by name-brand manufacturers), a generous return policy, and 'cozy' parking lots. Trader Joe's has a reputation for being a quirky grocery chain whose shoppers are fiercely devoted to the store and its unique collection of foods and other products.

With Christmas just weeks away, we perused Trader Joe's selection to find the best items this December. Our search uncovered lots of goodies, including chocolatey treats, tempting appetizers, festive cookies, home goods, holiday decor, fancy desserts, and more. Now for the red tape: While these products are currently available at our local Trader Joe's, we can't guarantee they'll pop up at all stores. And because many items are only available for a limited time, it's likely they'll disappear from store shelves once the holiday season concludes.