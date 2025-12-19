How This Little Ingredient Can Transform Mediocre Cookies Into Bakery‑worthy Treats

While chocolate ice cream lovers may call it basic, vanilla is a rich and complex flavor that adds depth to whatever it touches. Made from the fruit of the vanilla orchid, the bean pods are soaked in a high proof alcohol to extract their flavor, color, scent, and even medicinal properties. When it comes to putting vanilla extract in a classic chocolate chip cookie recipe, folks on the internet seem to be split. Some say you aren't missing much without it, while others feel it's a must. Christina Tosi, chef and owner of Milk Bar, is in the latter camp. She told out sister site Chowhound that using vanilla is a non-negotiable for top notch CCCs.

"Whether you realize it or not, vanilla will make or break any chocolate chip cookie," Tosi explained, adding, "It's an essential part of the base dough, it cues a distinct color, aroma, and flavor that is the entryway in for the velvety pockets of chocolate chip in every bite." Depending on where it's grown, vanilla can have a flavor profile that ranges from sweet to spicy, woody to floral, and downright fruity. Though sweet and creamy flavors tend to dominate dishes, vanilla comes in and adds more layers to chocolate chip cookies. Without it, everything seems to fall a little flatter.