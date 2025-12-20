12 Underrated Food Cities Worth Visiting In The US

Pittsburgh may be known as the Steel City, but it's quickly building a reputation for itself as a food city. Perhaps the most visible symbol of the city's playful food identity is Picklesburgh, an annual pickle festival that draws attention for its, well, quirkiness. Visitors can find everything from pickle cocktails to pickle ice cream, and even those who don't like pickles can't help but get drawn into it all.

Look past that novelty, and you'll find that Pittsburgh has an expansive food culture shaped by its Eastern European, Italian, and German immigrant communities. Pierogies (dumplings) and halusky (buttered noodles with cabbage and onions) remain cherished staples across the city. Pittsburgh is also known for making a mean sandwich, like the chipped chopped ham sandwich made with thin slices of ham trimmings, and seasonings. Primanti Bros. sells some of the most famous sandwiches in the city, which you may recognize for being among the best sandwiches featured on "Man v. Food." They're made with deli meat, cheese, coleslaw coated in oil and vinegar, and a big pile of fries, all stuffed between two slices of Italian bread.

It's important to note, though, that Pittsburgh isn't stuck in the past, or defined solely by simple dishes. There are plenty of innovative restaurants, and upscale eateries that would please any foodie. The city offers a vast array of dining experiences that prove Pittsburgh deserves far more credit on the American culinary map.