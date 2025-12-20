12 Underrated Food Cities Worth Visiting In The US
When avid travelers talk about America's great food destinations, the same cities tend to pop up: New York with its bagels, New Orleans with its gumbo, and Chicago with its deep-dish pizza, among others. And while these cities have definitely earned their titles as notable foodie destinations, there are many other cities that have built food cultures just as compelling. These underrated cities may not dominate travel articles, but they're places where regional identity is strong, and residents enjoy dishes you often won't find anywhere else in the country. They can offer travelers something new, and often come with fewer crowds as an added perk.
So, if you've been looking for your next vacation destination, we've got you covered. We'll be diving into some of the most underrated foodie destinations that deserve more credit. Whether you're interested in farm-to-table cooking or greasy comfort food, you're sure to find something that piques your interest, and gets your mouth salivating.
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh may be known as the Steel City, but it's quickly building a reputation for itself as a food city. Perhaps the most visible symbol of the city's playful food identity is Picklesburgh, an annual pickle festival that draws attention for its, well, quirkiness. Visitors can find everything from pickle cocktails to pickle ice cream, and even those who don't like pickles can't help but get drawn into it all.
Look past that novelty, and you'll find that Pittsburgh has an expansive food culture shaped by its Eastern European, Italian, and German immigrant communities. Pierogies (dumplings) and halusky (buttered noodles with cabbage and onions) remain cherished staples across the city. Pittsburgh is also known for making a mean sandwich, like the chipped chopped ham sandwich made with thin slices of ham trimmings, and seasonings. Primanti Bros. sells some of the most famous sandwiches in the city, which you may recognize for being among the best sandwiches featured on "Man v. Food." They're made with deli meat, cheese, coleslaw coated in oil and vinegar, and a big pile of fries, all stuffed between two slices of Italian bread.
It's important to note, though, that Pittsburgh isn't stuck in the past, or defined solely by simple dishes. There are plenty of innovative restaurants, and upscale eateries that would please any foodie. The city offers a vast array of dining experiences that prove Pittsburgh deserves far more credit on the American culinary map.
Tucson, AZ
Tucson is home to the earliest food scene in the U.S. The area has the country's oldest continuously cultivated soil, and was the first U.S. city to be named a City of Gastronomy by UNESCO. Its unique cuisine has been shaped over the past 4,000 years by Indigenous peoples, Spanish settlers, cowboys, and Chinese immigrants. But despite this impressive history, Tucson is still underrated as a foodie destination.
Corn, beans, and squash, also known as The Three Sisters, were early staples for Indigenous nations. Warm-weather crops like olives, figs, and citrus fruits were introduced by Spanish settlers in the 1600s, and these ingredients still play an important role in the city's food scene.
Many chefs, inspired by the UNESCO designation, and the region's history, have taken part in the farm-to-table movement, and created innovative dishes with traditional ingredients. But this doesn't mean that you need to go to an expensive, upscale restaurant to taste the best of Tucson's cuisine. In fact, some of the city's most popular dishes — like chimichangas (deep-fried burritos), Sonoran hot dogs (bacon-wrapped hot dogs piled with toppings), and red chili stew — can be found at affordable eateries. Tucson's cuisine is much more than the typical Southwestern fare. The dishes are brought to life by the area's unique history, local ingredients, and passionate chefs.
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland has quietly become one of America's most interesting food cities, thanks to its lively craft beer scene, close access to farms, and influx of innovative chefs. In neighborhoods like Ohio City, for example, a brewery-driven renaissance has taken root. As far back as the late 1980s, early pioneers like Great Lakes Brewing Company helped spark interest in locally crafted beer, and today, Cleveland boasts over 20 craft breweries.
At the same time, chefs across the city have created full farm-to-table menus focused on freshness, and regional flavors. Seasonal menus keep things interesting all year long, allowing travelers to enjoy the unique flavors of the region at any time, while also supporting local farmers.
Perhaps the most compelling thing about Cleveland's food scene is how the local chefs aren't afraid to take risks. Dining in Cleveland means you can find anything from pierogi pizzas to Korean BBQ tacos. Of course, there are also plenty of tried-and-true regional classics, like city chicken (fried, skewered pork or veal), cassata cake (sponge cake with strawberries and cream), and Polish boys (sausage sandwiches with coleslaw, and BBQ sauce.) That last one is even sometimes referred to as the best meal in Ohio. So, whether you're looking for farm-fresh dishes, innovative culinary mashups, or an unforgettable craft beer, Cleveland is sure to impress.
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia's food scene has been shaped by Italian, Jewish, and Middle Eastern influences dating back to Colonial times. The city still features many diverse neighborhoods packed with authentic ethnic eateries, and this has given the local cuisine a wide range of staple dishes, including roast pork sandwiches from the Italian-American community, and scrapple (pork mixed with spices, broth, and cornmeal, then sliced, and pan-fried) from the Pennsylvania Dutch.
When in Philly, and looking for a quick bite, you can't go wrong with a soft pretzel, sold by street vendors all around the city. Of course, we'd be remiss to not also mention the city's most famous dish: the original Philadelphia cheesesteak, best ordered with Cheez Whiz for a distinct dining experience you'd be hard-pressed to find anywhere else in the country.
In recent years, award-winning chefs have been thinking outside the box, and reimagining what Philly food can be. This means that Philadelphia now offers a wide range of choices, from humble comfort food to beloved regional staples, to more contemporary and unique fusion dishes.
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo cemented itself in food history when it became the birthplace of Buffalo wings, and it celebrates that accomplishment every year with the National Buffalo Wing Festival that includes a creative sauce contest, a bobbing for wings event, and, of course, a wing eating contest. But despite the fascinating (and distinctly American) history of Buffalo wings, the city of Buffalo remains an underrated food city.
The lesser-known New York city has so much more to offer visitors than wings. In fact, it's a mecca for greasy comfort food, and out-of-this-world bar fare. Its iconic stinger sandwich combines a cheesesteak with Buffalo chicken fingers, and the namesake Buffalo pizza comes with a thick crust, and cup-and-curl pepperoni that's cooked until the edges have become deliciously crispy. The city's large German population, meanwhile, created beef on weck, a roast beef sandwich made with horseradish and au jus.
While dishes like these may not be fancy, that's exactly what makes Buffalo such a satisfying food city. Its culinary pride lies in meals that are hearty, unfussy, and comforting. And it proves that good food isn't about trends or fine dining; it's about big flavors.
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham often flies under the radar when people think of America's great food cities, but it has a thriving foodie scene that focuses on fresh, local cuisine, thanks to the locals' deep respect for hunting, and farming. Given its location in the deep South, it should come as no surprise that Birmingham serves up some amazing Southern comfort food. But the area also has a lot of ethnic influences, particularly from Mexico, India, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean, so there's no shortage of dishes to try.
Some of the best things to eat in Birmingham are Balti (Pakistani curry), pork scratching (deep fried pork skin), and brummie bacon cakes (bacon and cheese scones). Foodies will also find a good variety of casual, and upscale dining options, including five Michelin-starred restaurants. So, whether you're craving something with local ingredients or an authentic ethnic dish, Birmingham is sure to deliver. The city may not always be the first destination food lovers think of, but those who visit quickly discover a vibrant, flavorful scene that deserves far more attention than it gets.
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee has long embraced its nickname of Brew City; it's a title the city continues to earn with pride. Beer is woven into Milwaukee's identity to the point where its professional baseball team is named the Brewers. The city has been brewing beer since 1840, and a handful of big-name beer companies, including Pabst, Miller, Schlitz, and Blatz, got their start here.
What's the perfect complement to a nice, cold glass of beer? Some fried food, of course. Milwaukee's food scene is influenced not only by the local beer culture, but also by German and Polish immigrants, Catholic Lent traditions, and classic Midwestern cuisine. Bratwurst, and pretzels came to the area by way of German immigrants, while dishes like fish fry (beer-battered fish) and paczki (Polish fruit- or cream-filled doughnuts) became popular around Lent. Of course, cheese curds (deep-fried squeaky cheese), and butter burgers (burgers cooked with butter) are unmistakably Midwestern, and easy to find here. The city has even invented its own Milwaukee-style pizza, because we all know that nothing goes better with beer than a good pizza. You may go to Milwaukee for the beer, but you're sure to stay for the mouthwatering food.
Boise, ID
A defining feature of Boise's culinary identity is its large community of Basque immigrants from the Spain-France border. Traditional Basque dishes, like paella (seasoned rice with seafood, and sausage), croquetas (deep fried, and filled fritters), chorizo (spiced pork sausage), and Basque cheesecake (caramelized cheesecake) are staples in the area that offer visitors a unique culinary experience.
Alongside its Basque roots, Boise highlights the flavors of Idaho through locally grown ingredients. Potatoes appear in countless forms, while huckleberries show up in syrups, jams, and desserts. Finger steaks (battered, fried steak strips), and the ice cream potato (vanilla ice cream coated in cocoa powder) are also beloved Idaho originals that shape Boise's food scene.
Flavors aside, Boise has been making a name for itself as an up-and-coming food destination, largely because it offers something travelers rarely find in bigger cities: high-quality meals that are also affordable. What makes Boise stand out is how all of these elements come together: affordable prices, authentic Basque traditions, and local Idaho flavors. If you're looking for a food city with heart, Boise is a must. It's where you can sample dish after dish of delectable food without breaking the bank.
Providence, RI
While often overshadowed by the bigger food cities nearby, like New York City, and Portland, Providence has built a reputation of its own on standout Italian cuisine, and fresh New England seafood. For a taste, head to Federal Hill, the city's Little Italy that was built by Italian-American immigrants as far back as the early 1900s. You'll quickly see that Italian food isn't just present in Providence; it's deeply embedded into the city's food scene. Federal Hill is packed with authentic Italian eateries where you can find pizza, pasta, wine, artisanal cheese, and pastries, to name just a few.
Seafood is the other pillar of Providence's food culture. Classic Rhode Island dishes, including clam cakes (battered, deep fried patties made of chopped clams), stuffies (clams and breading baked in the shell), and Rhode Island clam chowder (a clear, broth-based chowder) are staples in Providence. Notice a theme? Given the abundance of clams in the area, it's no surprise that they naturally find their way into many different dishes. Together, these two types of dishes give Providence a food scene that's far more impressive than its size suggests.
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis doesn't always get the attention it deserves when it comes to food, but those who spend time here know that it's something truly special. The city's culinary scene is rooted in Midwestern comfort food, but it's been enhanced by diverse eateries, and renowned chefs. One of the clearest examples of Indy's quiet culinary strength is Fletcher Place, a small, walkable neighborhood that has become one of the area's most reliable dining hubs.
Fletcher Place shows exactly why Indianapolis continues to surprise travelers. It's home to some of the city's most talked about restaurants, including some of its best Italian spots, thanks to the large Italian-American community who call it home. There's even an Italian Street Festival that not only celebrates the neighborhood's Italian pride, but gives visitors a seemingly unlimited amount of mouthwatering food options to try.
Beyond Fletcher Place, Indianapolis has a number of signature dishes that invoke Midwestern comfort on a plate, perhaps the most famous being the pork tenderloin sandwich. There are also some dishes so good that they're known across the country, such as St. Elmo Steak House's fiery shrimp cocktail. The city's local specialties, and standout dining pockets make Indianapolis a genuinely satisfying place to eat.
Denver, CO
Denver is famous for its close proximity to natural beauty, and seemingly limitless opportunities for outdoor recreation. But that's not all the city has to offer. Its food scene has been steadily growing, and now visitors often find themselves pleasantly surprised.
Part of what makes Denver an underrated dining destination is its diversity of flavors, and broad mix of cuisines fueled by a growing population that's on the lookout for something new, and exciting. That doesn't mean that this city is forgetting its roots. Many chefs take pride in utilizing local ingredients, and putting new spins on regional dishes.
Bison steak, and Rocky Mountain oysters (deep fried bull testicles) are among the city's most famous (or infamous) dishes. The area is also mad about green chili, which chefs incorporate into everything, from eggs to soups. And of course, we can't forget about the beer, which is perhaps the most famous part of Denver's food scene. There are big names, like Coors, but there are also over 150 craft breweries, many of which frequently win international awards. Many local brewers also love to experiment with adding unique flavors, like the beloved green chili, to their beer. Together, these elements make Denver an up-and-coming food city that shouldn't be missed. It may not dominate the national conversation, but those who visit will quickly learn that Denver's dining scene is far richer, and more satisfying, than its understated reputation suggests.
Chattanooga, TN
It's no secret that Southern food is flavorful, comforting, and downright delicious. But when foodies travel for that sought-after regional fare, they tend to go to bigger destinations, like Charleston or Nashville. That has left Chattanooga as an underrated culinary city.
Traditional Chattanooga cuisine celebrates the flavors of the South with dishes that are humble but memorable, including shrimp and grits, Pimento cheeseburgers, and fried catfish. But what really makes the city's food scene worth visiting is its commitment to staying local. There's a wide range of locally owned restaurants to choose from, with many prioritizing local ingredients, so visitors are sure to enjoy fresh, authentic cuisine.
Of course, Chattanooga has more to offer than Southern food. More and more restaurants are popping up, diversifying the options with international cuisine like Latin American, and Mediterranean. The city also has artisanal bakeries, and chocolatiers, as well as a bustling whiskey and brewery scene. There are even several beer festivals throughout the year, including Oktoberfest, the Chattanooga Beer Fest, and the Chattanooga Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. For travelers who want to enjoy Southern cuisine, and explore artisan shops without the crowds in bigger cities, Chattanooga is a must. The laid-back city gives visitors a chance to explore at their own pace, and really savor every bite.