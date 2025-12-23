This Is Hands Down The Best Store-Bought Cheesecake

Cheesecake. It can be downright delicious or quite blah — especially when you opt for a store-bought version of the dessert. Nearly nothing is as bad as a bite of a lackluster dessert, so here at Mashed, we decided to seek out and rank store-bought cheesecakes from worst to best to prevent any future mishaps. Our writer Nikelle Murphy tackled a whopping nine cheesecakes, and the one that came out on top is from a grocery store fan-favorite for an array of reasons. If you haven't already guessed it, the best store-bought cheesecake was from Wegmans.

Wegmans is known for its high-quality prepared foods and baked goods, and its cheesecake is no exception, according to Murphy. The cake's smooth and creamy texture, an important factor with cheesecake, was top-notch per Murphy's review. She noted that the sweet and tangy flavors were balanced, and the crust offered just the right amount of thickness. A dollop of whipped cream added a nice final touch to each slice.

Slices of the Ultimate Plain Cheesecake from Wegmans have a 4.4-star rating on the store's website, so customers appear to agree with our taste test. Multiple Reddit threads also frame the plain cheesecake in a positive light. A comment from u/deltawolf14 reads, "Wegmans has a delicious cheesecake. I've had some [from] very good bakeries ... and it holds up well." With this reception in mind, it seems like a no-brainer to pick it up during your next grocery shopping haul.