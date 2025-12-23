This Is Hands Down The Best Store-Bought Cheesecake
Cheesecake. It can be downright delicious or quite blah — especially when you opt for a store-bought version of the dessert. Nearly nothing is as bad as a bite of a lackluster dessert, so here at Mashed, we decided to seek out and rank store-bought cheesecakes from worst to best to prevent any future mishaps. Our writer Nikelle Murphy tackled a whopping nine cheesecakes, and the one that came out on top is from a grocery store fan-favorite for an array of reasons. If you haven't already guessed it, the best store-bought cheesecake was from Wegmans.
Wegmans is known for its high-quality prepared foods and baked goods, and its cheesecake is no exception, according to Murphy. The cake's smooth and creamy texture, an important factor with cheesecake, was top-notch per Murphy's review. She noted that the sweet and tangy flavors were balanced, and the crust offered just the right amount of thickness. A dollop of whipped cream added a nice final touch to each slice.
Slices of the Ultimate Plain Cheesecake from Wegmans have a 4.4-star rating on the store's website, so customers appear to agree with our taste test. Multiple Reddit threads also frame the plain cheesecake in a positive light. A comment from u/deltawolf14 reads, "Wegmans has a delicious cheesecake. I've had some [from] very good bakeries ... and it holds up well." With this reception in mind, it seems like a no-brainer to pick it up during your next grocery shopping haul.
Ingredients, pricing, and more about Wegmans cheesecake
Before you take the first bite of the Ultimate Plain Cheesecake from Wegmans, let's dig into what it's made of. The cheesecake contains the usual New York-style cheesecake ingredients, like cream cheese, vanilla extract, and sugar in the mixture, but it also has Greek yogurt to give it a tangy twist. The crust is made of graham crackers, and it has a dollop of whipped cream on top, two components our writer especially liked about the dessert.
A slice of Wegmans's Ultimate Plain Cheesecake is priced at $5.75 according to the website, but pricing might vary by location. Hosting a party? You can buy a whole Wegmans cheesecake that serves 12 for $28 or a smaller one that serves four for $17. If you prefer a flavored version of the dessert, the grocery chain currently sells caramel pecan cheesecake, pumpkin swirl cheesecake, hazelnut cappuccino cheesecake, banana nut cheesecake, and more. For those who don't have a Wegmans nearby, our second choice in the store-bought cheesecake ranking was Costco's Kirkland Signature cheesecake. And if cheesecake isn't your go-to treat, here's our ranking of Wegmans bakery items, which includes savory and sweet choices.