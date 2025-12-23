This Is Hands Down The Best Store-Bought Cheesecake

By Austin Havens-Bowen
Various cheesecakes on table Nikelle Murphy / Mashed

Cheesecake. It can be downright delicious or quite blah — especially when you opt for a store-bought version of the dessert. Nearly nothing is as bad as a bite of a lackluster dessert, so here at Mashed, we decided to seek out and rank store-bought cheesecakes from worst to best to prevent any future mishaps. Our writer Nikelle Murphy tackled a whopping nine cheesecakes, and the one that came out on top is from a grocery store fan-favorite for an array of reasons. If you haven't already guessed it, the best store-bought cheesecake was from Wegmans. 

Wegmans is known for its high-quality prepared foods and baked goods, and its cheesecake is no exception, according to Murphy. The cake's smooth and creamy texture, an important factor with cheesecake, was top-notch per Murphy's review. She noted that the sweet and tangy flavors were balanced, and the crust offered just the right amount of thickness. A dollop of whipped cream added a nice final touch to each slice. 

Slices of the Ultimate Plain Cheesecake from Wegmans have a 4.4-star rating on the store's website, so customers appear to agree with our taste test. Multiple Reddit threads also frame the plain cheesecake in a positive light. A comment from u/deltawolf14 reads, "Wegmans has a delicious cheesecake. I've had some [from] very good bakeries ... and it holds up well." With this reception in mind, it seems like a no-brainer to pick it up during your next grocery shopping haul.

Ingredients, pricing, and more about Wegmans cheesecake

Slice of Wegmans cheesecake Nikelle Murphy / Mashed

Before you take the first bite of the Ultimate Plain Cheesecake from Wegmans, let's dig into what it's made of. The cheesecake contains the usual New York-style cheesecake ingredients, like cream cheese, vanilla extract, and sugar in the mixture, but it also has Greek yogurt to give it a tangy twist. The crust is made of graham crackers, and it has a dollop of whipped cream on top, two components our writer especially liked about the dessert.

A slice of Wegmans's Ultimate Plain Cheesecake is priced at $5.75 according to the website, but pricing might vary by location. Hosting a party? You can buy a whole Wegmans cheesecake that serves 12 for $28 or a smaller one that serves four for $17. If you prefer a flavored version of the dessert, the grocery chain currently sells caramel pecan cheesecake, pumpkin swirl cheesecake, hazelnut cappuccino cheesecake, banana nut cheesecake, and more. For those who don't have a Wegmans nearby, our second choice in the store-bought cheesecake ranking was Costco's Kirkland Signature cheesecake. And if cheesecake isn't your go-to treat, here's our ranking of Wegmans bakery items, which includes savory and sweet choices.

