Store-Bought Cheesecakes Ranked Worst To Best

There is almost no dessert as luxurious as cheesecake. A good cheesecake has a smooth, creamy texture, perfectly balanced in flavor with tangy cream cheese and sweeter additives. A crunchy but not-brick-hard graham cracker crust holds it all together, adding relief from the overall richness.

There can be a difference between cheesecakes based on style, flavor, and just how rich they really are. Regular cheesecakes compared to New York-style cheesecakes show these differences: New York-style cheesecakes always have that graham crust, are baked, and are made exclusively with a cream cheese base. They're incredibly rich and dense as a result. Other types of cheesecakes can be made with dairy products like crème fraîche or ricotta, and can vary in whether they're baked or even have a crust. These cheesecakes can be light and airy or almost as dense as a New York-style one, depending on the cheesecake recipes you try.

While a classic New York-style cheesecake recipe can be fairly straightforward to make at home, everyone makes cheesecake mistakes in their own kitchens from time to time. When you want to avoid those common errors — or when you just don't have the time to make one yourself — a store-bought cheesecake can save the day. In the name of hassle-free but tasty desserts, I did a blind taste test of nine store-bought cheesecakes to see how they stacked up. Some are very similar in taste and quality, but it's clear that some cheesecakes are a step above the rest.