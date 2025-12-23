The Best Burger Joints In Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite so satisfying as chomping into a juicy, beefy burger. Melted cheese oozes on top, the bun is a perfect foil for the freshly seared patty, and your chosen condiments bring extra zing in each bite.
The beauty of burgers is that they're fairly straightforward to make, with accessible ingredients. It can be as simple as a beef patty with lettuce and tomato, or dressed up with bacon, horseradish, potato chips, steak sauce, and, of course, cheese. Fantastic burgers can be made on a grill, cast iron skillet, or stovetop — no fancy equipment required. While you can prepare one yourself at home, you can also opt for a drive-thru hamburger from the best fast food restaurants.
With the price of beef rising, though, there's not always a huge cost savings between your local Golden Arches and the neighborhood burger joint slinging patties and fries. And while Pennsylvania might be known for the largest buffet in the U.S., it also has its share of fantastic spots to get a burger. Some specialize in thick, half-pound patties you need to unhinge your jaw for, while others specialize in smash burgers with crispy edges or sliders that have stood the test of time. Whatever type of burger craving you've got, there's a local restaurant in the Keystone State for you.
Lucky's Last Chance (Manayunk/Philadelphia)
This popular tavern has multiple locations in the Philadelphia area, including two "Roadside Stands" in Roxborough and Ambler, along with brick-and-mortar locations in the Queen Village and Manayunk neighborhoods of Philadelphia. Lucky's is best known for its Manayunk location, which is where several of its award-winning burgers were born.
Fans on Reddit praise Lucky's for its creative burgers, including a Peanut Butter & Bacon burger that features creamy peanut butter, American cheese, bacon, and a side of grape jelly. Even if peanut butter isn't your thing, Reddit enthusiasts and the voters from Philadelphia's annual Burger Brawl agree it's a must-try combo: This particular burger won the People's Choice award three times in the Burger Brawl over the years.
If you left PB&J behind in your childhood, Lucky's offers 13 other gourmet burgers that feature either one or two quarter-pound patties, depending on the overwhelming amount of toppings piled on top. Other Redditors say Lucky's burger of the month is a must-have every time. "They just don't miss," commented one Redditor.
Multiple locations
Cabalar (Lancaster)
Cabalar is such a popular spot for burgers in Lancaster that the conversation on Reddit isn't about whether it's the best; it's about where you go Mondays through Wednesdays when Cabalar isn't open. The part butcher shop, part restaurant specializes in several sandwiches, but is best known for its array of traditional patties topped with ingredients like bacon jam, Cajun mayo, or caramelized onions — depending on which burger craving you've got.
The hype isn't just on Reddit, either: Cabalar has consistently been voted into the top two burgers joints across all of Lancaster County in the Readers' Choice awards through the Lancaster Newspapers in the past five years. Fans swear the patty melt is the best you'll ever have. Personal friends swear Cabalar is the best in the city, and the Sweet Heat burger with jalapeño jam, spicy Fresno aioli, crispy onions, and Cooper sharp cheese is their go-to order.
(717) 208-7344
501 W Lemon St, Lancaster, PA 17603
Burger Yum (Harrisburg)
I grew up an hour from Harrisburg and was led to believe there's no restaurant scene to speak of in Pennsylvania's capital city. However, the Burger Yum stans would, uh, stand to disagree. And they really are stans: One Google reviewer said, "I actually came all the way from Michigan just to try this place, and it was totally worth it." Others went so far as to call Burger Yum's selections the best on the East Coast. If you're not convinced, one Redditor wrote, "Their burgers and chicken sandwiches are worth crawling over broken glass for."
Burger Yum specializes in always-fresh patties in a restaurant that serves food free from antibiotics and hormones. And while that might appeal to customers, they keep coming back because of the flavor. The beef is an 80/20 fat ratio, delivered multiple times a week from a butcher in New York, and designed to stick to the grill for caramelization before being flipped. The result is a char-kissed patty with crisped edges for extra flavor and texture. The menu is simple with just five variations, ensuring you can't go wrong with any of them.
(717) 727-7127
400 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101
Tessaro's (Pittsburgh)
Tessaro's has been a burger institution in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Bloomfield for decades, and for good reason. The corner bar opened in a historic 1800s building more than 40 years ago and has been serving up enormous burgers ever since. There might be newer or shinier burger joints in Pittsburgh, but for a classic and authentic experience, Tessaro's is the way to go.
The team at Tessaro's grinds their beef in-house to form the massive half-pound patties, which are seared to perfection on a hardwood grill. The restaurant offers standard hamburger and cheeseburger options, along with some specialty burgers like breakfast, bacon and bleu, or Cajun. It's a no-frills patty in a laid-back environment. In 2024, Pittsburgh Magazine named Tessaro's one of its top places to grab a burger in the city, partially for the nostalgia. But if you're a first-timer at Tessaro's, fans on Reddit say you won't be sorry you stopped in.
(412) 682-6809
4601 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Tony's Lunch (Girardville)
Nestled in a central region of Pennsylvania, where Coal Country town names include Frackville and Minersville, you'll find Girardville, home to Tony's Lunch and a vocal set of fans who will tell anyone they meet about the burgers you can (and should) eat here. The restaurant has been around for 50 years and is best known for a burger called the Fluff Screamer. Go with us here: It's a traditional cheeseburger patty topped with hot sauce, butter, chopped onions, and marshmallow fluff.
Is it a weird choice? Maybe, but Tony's Lunch patrons sing its praises to anyone who asks — and maybe a few who don't. Fans say the marshmallow fluff counteracts the spice from the hot sauce in a perfect bite each time. So much so, in fact, that when Tony's reopened after a brief few months of closure, one local changed their flights to get back home for the reopening.
This is not a fancy date place. It's cash-only, the special burger sauce is served out of a Crock-Pot, and it fits the bill for a hole-in-the-wall Pennsylvania restaurant if there ever was one. If you're in the area, rest assured, there's a sweet and spicy burger with your name on it.
(570) 276-1730
23 E Main St, Girardville, PA 17935
Wert's Cafe (Allentown)
Wert's is an old-school cafe that acts like a diner, with an extensive menu to boot. And while you can order off the menu for almost any craving or appetite size, Wert's is still on the map almost 60 years after opening because of its burgers. The restaurant's "burgers with personality" include 20 options, and you could probably request your own if you really wanted to. But Reddit and local newspaper reviews agree: Newcomers should try the namesake Wert's burger. It's a patty stuffed with mushrooms and onions, with or without cheese.
If you do find yourself at Wert's, don't miss out on the onion "rings," the restaurant's second claim to fame. These deep-fried wisps of onion slices are more like a close cousin to shoestring fries. Since they're battered in delicate strips instead of thick rings, the coating sticks well to each strand for ultimate crispy perfection. No matter which burger you opt for, diners say it'll be juicy, cooked to perfection, and a great value for your dollar.
(610) 439-0951
515 N. 18th St, Allentown, PA 18104
Bro Man's Sammiches (Erie)
Bro Man's started as a food truck in 2021 when chef and owner Stephen Stanbro pivoted careers following the pandemic. In the few years since, locals and visitors alike have flocked to Bro Man's for a variety of sandwiches and left incredibly satisfied — proven by its almost-perfect 4.9-star rating from nearly 800 reviews on Google. There isn't a relevant "Best of Erie" award Bro Man's hasn't won since 2021, including 2024 accolades for best chef, sandwich shop, and burger. Bro Man's quickly grew to have a cult following and now has two brick-and-mortar locations: the original inside a Gulf gas station, and a second in the heart of downtown Erie near the zoo.
Bro Man's smash burgers are made with fresh Angus reserve ground steak and offer 10 variations depending on the deluxe toppings you want loaded on the patty. Return customers say it's their go-to spot for perfectly lacy smash burgers and crispy dipping fries. "This is the holy grail of smashed burgers and is what I'll now be comparing all others to," one reviewer on Google said.
Multiple locations
Burgatory (Pittsburgh)
If you're in the western half of Pennsylvania, this popular Pittsburgh burger chain could be your answer for a great burger. The chain has eight locations throughout the city, including one that the chain still refers to as Heinz Field (the Pittsburgh Steelers stadium that was renamed Acrisure Stadium in 2022, to the dismay of many locals).
Perhaps the easiest location to stumble across if you're visiting Pittsburgh is the North Shore restaurant, which is centrally located between the football stadium and PNC Park, where the Pirates play. Reviewers say it can be incredibly busy in the lead-up to events at either spot, but that service is efficient, and the burgers and hand-spun milkshakes are worth the wait. Local bloggers assert that Burgatory is one of the best burger spots in the entire city, and many customers recommend the Piggy Butter and Jelly: a ground beef and bacon burger seasoned with Cajun spices, American cheese, more bacon (candied this time), pickles, peanut butter, and habanero jelly. It's a lot to write, let alone fit in your mouth, but Pittsburgh Magazine agrees it's a must-try.
Multiple locations
Gracie's on West Main (Leola/Lancaster)
Blink, and you'll miss this family-friendly restaurant just outside of Lancaster, but you'd be missing out on serious flavor if you do. Gracie's does a lot of things well: It's won best brunch, breakfast, and grilled cheese awards from local publications over the years. In 2024 and 2025, Gracie's has also taken home the top spot in Lancaster Newspaper's Reader's Choice awards for best burger.
The unifying thread in Gracie's success is its utter devotion to another popular protein: bacon. Yes, you can technically order a burger at Gracie's without a crunchy, bacon-filled bite, but that would be a mistake. In my personal experience, I've had several of Gracie's smash burgers over the years, but the best one is the Caramel Burger: two 4-ounce smashed patties topped with both American and provolone cheeses, onion jam, caramelized bacon, and bacon jam mayo. It's over the top, and probably more than anyone should eat in one sitting. But you'll want to. And if you come hungry, you probably will, with zero regrets.
(717) 556-0004
264 W Main St, Leola, PA 17540
The Jackson House (Harrisburg)
The Jackson House knows a thing or two about longevity. It's been serving hungry lunch patrons in Harrisburg for more than 40 years, and in 2013, the restaurant won the Harrisburg newspaper's Burger Battle for its half-pound, char-grilled offering. Since then, the joint has continued to attract loyal fans who will brave long lines and a trip to the ATM to get their hands on a juicy burger during the work week.
There are a few hoops to jump through for a Jackson House burger: It's only open during lunch hours, Monday through Friday. It's cash only. Some days, it's tricky to find parking. And the immense burgers take about 20 minutes to cook over open flame, so you might wait for a bit. But repeat diners at The Jackson House often say it's the best burger they've ever had. Fresh-cut fries evoke a Boardwalk atmosphere to some, and regulars say the cheesesteaks and hoagies are great, too, if you're lunching with someone who's not in the mood for a burger. But, really, how often does that happen?
(717) 238-2730
1004 N 6th St, Harrisburg, PA 17102
Charlie's Hamburgers (Folsom)
Charlie's has been a Delaware County (Delco) institution since it opened in 1935 as a seasonal burger joint, and it's kept to its humble but tasty roots ever since. The restaurant is best known for its small-but-mighty sliders — normally topped with a slab of Velveeta cheese. Charlie's was voted Delco's best burger 20 years in a row, and locals don't miss a chance to fill up on the affordable patties. At the time of publication, a single with cheese is $3.97; a double is just $5.15.
Legions of regulars and newcomers to the area flock to Charlie's seven days a week, with the joint serving an average of 900 burgers each day. That figure can grow north of 1,000 burgers on certain types of Saturdays, when the weather is right and the call for a greasy, traditional burger rings loud and clear. In 2019, Charlie's relocated across town to double its seating capacity, but the staff moved all of the same equipment to the new spot to ensure nothing changed in what customers have come to love about Charlie's. "Same grills and ingredients, so our burgers and quality will remain unchanged," the team posted on Facebook.
(610) 461-4228
237 E MacDade Blvd, Folsom, PA 19033
The Burger Shack (Whitehall)
This restaurant, er, "shack" in the Lehigh Valley receives a lot of love from its community and first-time visitors for its quality burgers — particularly the stuffed ones that add a touch of flair to a traditional patty. If spots like Charlie's and Wert's celebrate tradition, The Burger Shack celebrates just how creative you can get between two buns. Want a burger with Bang Bang shrimp on top? Done. One with tzatziki sauce and gyro slices for a Greek twist? Check.
Most of The Burger Shack's half-pound patties are stuffed with something, whether it's mozzarella cheese, mac and cheese, or mushrooms and onions. You can customize your burger any way you want and enjoy it with a side of boardwalk fries, or for an extra charge, homemade pierogies. Customers rave about the juicy burgers, affordable prices for generous portions, and consistent quality.
(610) 443-2077
2011 N 1st Ave, Whitehall, PA 18052
The Gettysburger Company (Gettysburg)
This joint knows a thing or two about burgers in excess. It offers around 20 burger variations, and then has you pick between two 4-ounce patties or one 8-ounce burger for each one. The namesake Gettysburger takes things to another level, with either two 8-ounce patties or four smash burgers. If you're doing the math at home, that's a full pound of beef, all tucked within a triple-decker sesame seed bun.
Reddit is rife with Civil War puns about this restaurant, which makes sense, given it's less than 10 minutes from the historic Gettysburg battlefield. But the consensus is clear: The Gettysburger Company is worth a stop, whether you've been hiking around the battlefield all day or are local to the area. Numerous five-star reviews back up the hype on the forums, and the restaurant won the distinction for best burger from Celebrate Gettysburg in 2025. You might need a knife and a fork to take a bite, but you probably won't mind.
The Gettysburger Company Facebook
(717) 337-3739
35 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg, PA 17325
Fountain Porter (Philadelphia)
In a world of $20 burger meals, Fountain Porter might be a unicorn nestled in the heart of South Philly. You don't get a fancy burger here, but you do get a classic, high-quality one that, as of 2024, cost you just $6. And that's post-COVID, post-beef inflation, post-whatever. This East Passyunk bar offers a traditional burger experience, with melted American cheese and all. While there aren't fancy sauces, the lettuce and tomato are crisp, and it's all tucked into a soft potato roll, a regional standard.
Apparently, simple still fits the bill for scores of Fountain Porter patrons. The bar's owner, Evan Clancy, told Philadelphia Magazine that they sell between 800 and 1,000 burgers each week. Clancy said the establishment weighs out the patties so they cook consistently and uses the age-old tips for making the perfect burger, including high heat, salt, and pepper.
(267) 324-3910
1601 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Methodology
Every region, and perhaps every neighborhood, has its favorite burger spot. As a result, it was difficult to narrow down the list of fan-favorite burger joints in Pennsylvania, but I aimed to highlight restaurants that frequently came up in conversation as places worthy of your time and money. I relied on personal experience, plus online forums and reviews from sites like Reddit and Google Maps, to construct most of the list. Praise from regional bloggers or news outlets was also taken into consideration. If a restaurant won local competitions or "best of" voting awards, I aimed to mention that as well.