The Best Burger Joints In Pennsylvania

There's nothing quite so satisfying as chomping into a juicy, beefy burger. Melted cheese oozes on top, the bun is a perfect foil for the freshly seared patty, and your chosen condiments bring extra zing in each bite.

The beauty of burgers is that they're fairly straightforward to make, with accessible ingredients. It can be as simple as a beef patty with lettuce and tomato, or dressed up with bacon, horseradish, potato chips, steak sauce, and, of course, cheese. Fantastic burgers can be made on a grill, cast iron skillet, or stovetop — no fancy equipment required. While you can prepare one yourself at home, you can also opt for a drive-thru hamburger from the best fast food restaurants.

With the price of beef rising, though, there's not always a huge cost savings between your local Golden Arches and the neighborhood burger joint slinging patties and fries. And while Pennsylvania might be known for the largest buffet in the U.S., it also has its share of fantastic spots to get a burger. Some specialize in thick, half-pound patties you need to unhinge your jaw for, while others specialize in smash burgers with crispy edges or sliders that have stood the test of time. Whatever type of burger craving you've got, there's a local restaurant in the Keystone State for you.