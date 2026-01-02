The Global Food Giant Behind Philadelphia Cream Cheese

When it comes to companies that are nearly synonymous with the product they sell, there are few that can match Philadelphia Cream Cheese. That familiar silver, blue, and white package has been a go-to for baking, spreading on bagels, and other uses for decades. However, as famous as Philadelphia is, the cream cheese icon is actually just a small part of a much larger global food giant, Kraft Heinz, a company responsible for countless beloved products.

Philadelphia cream cheese has been a part of Kraft for nearly a century, since the then-independent cheese maker merged with the larger company in 1928. After decades as one of America's best-known food companies, Kraft merged with Heinz in 2015, bringing Philadelphia Cream Cheese along with it. The merger united a long list of household name brands, including Oscar Meyer, Ore-Ida, Velveeta, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Grey Poupon, and more, along with dozens of popular international brands.

Notably, the company is splitting up again after a decade, with Philadelphia joining Heinz, Kraft Mac and Cheese, and others in one company, while Maxwell House, Kraft Singles, and Lunchables are among the biggest names headlining the other.