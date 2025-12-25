The Cheesy Aldi Treat That's Perfect For Parties
Customer-friendly return policies and ultra efficient employees are just two of the unique features that make Aldi stand out. Equally important to the chain's success is its wide selection of affordable, high-quality store exclusive products. While a new rebranding of these beloved private label goods will alter their appearance (which is one of two big changes Aldi will make in 2026), the same great quality remains. As such, Aldi is a wonderful place to shop for holiday party foods, especially if you and your guests are in a cheesy mood.
Shoppers can find two delectable varieties of baking brie on Aldi's shelves, both from the beloved Emporium Selection brand. For just $7.49, Aldi fans can choose from Honey & Pecan and Cranberry baking bries, each offering 10.9-ounces of indulgent goodness. If you're wondering whether these products meet expectations, Aldi fans on Reddit have lots of good things to say about it. One commenter dubbed the honey and pecan brie "SO good. We get it every year when it's out to serve at Thanksgiving." As for the cranberry brie, another commenter declared, "It was really good! ... It comes in a reusable crock. Just unwrap the cheese, put in crock, add topping, and bake."
Pairing inspiration for Aldi's baking bries
Is brie a savory snack or a sumptuous dessert? In short: yes. Brie is a highly versatile, incredibly soft cheese that's usually made from cow's milk. The flavor can be described as rich and creamy, and generally grows more intense the longer the cheese is aged. Brie is a staple of charcuterie boards, as it's a nice complement to the usual suspects of nuts, fruit, and crusty bread. As for savory preparations, the cheese works as a pizza topping and casserole ingredient, and can even be used to make a grilled brie sandwich.
When it comes to Aldi's Honey & Pecan Baking Brie, brioche crostini could make an excellent accompaniment. Brioche bread has a subtle sweetness that really leans into the dessert aspect of this dish. You could also set out a sweet variety of apples, such as Gala and Honeycrisp, as another option. On the other hand, the Cranberry Baking Brie is suited to both sweet and savory ingredients, and may also make a wonderful sandwich topping (if there's any left after your holiday gathering). When your brie is fully heated and ready to be served, avoid a major cutting mistake by slicing around the top of the cheese to make a lid or flap. This cutting method helps the cheese remain intact and provides an opening for spoons, crackers, and bread.