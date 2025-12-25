The Cheesy Aldi Treat That's Perfect For Parties

Customer-friendly return policies and ultra efficient employees are just two of the unique features that make Aldi stand out. Equally important to the chain's success is its wide selection of affordable, high-quality store exclusive products. While a new rebranding of these beloved private label goods will alter their appearance (which is one of two big changes Aldi will make in 2026), the same great quality remains. As such, Aldi is a wonderful place to shop for holiday party foods, especially if you and your guests are in a cheesy mood.

Shoppers can find two delectable varieties of baking brie on Aldi's shelves, both from the beloved Emporium Selection brand. For just $7.49, Aldi fans can choose from Honey & Pecan and Cranberry baking bries, each offering 10.9-ounces of indulgent goodness. If you're wondering whether these products meet expectations, Aldi fans on Reddit have lots of good things to say about it. One commenter dubbed the honey and pecan brie "SO good. We get it every year when it's out to serve at Thanksgiving." As for the cranberry brie, another commenter declared, "It was really good! ... It comes in a reusable crock. Just unwrap the cheese, put in crock, add topping, and bake."