Why We're Worried About Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies' meteoric rise is often credited to its social media presence, as its viral marketing strategies are considered a big part of the company's success. The business was founded in 2017, when cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley (who now serves as Crumbl's CEO) opened their flagship location in Logan, Utah. Crumbl's first cookie was a standard milk chocolate chip, which has since been joined by more bombastic cookie varieties, like Reese's peanut butter cup, candy cane brownie, and chocolate Oreo crumb. New flavors rotate in and out each week ... as long as the chain remains open, that is.
Crumbl Cookies are indulgent to be sure (the Holiday Red Velvet Sandwich Cookie clocks in at 980 calories), and some customers have complained about the cookies being underdone. Despite these complaints, the dessert chain really hit its stride around 2022, as illustrated by the social media buzz, high sales, and massive expansion that personified the brand. These days, Crumbl faces a slew of issues that may signal a downturn or worse. The chain has been steadily closing locations over the last few years, while many stores have experienced lagging profits. Worst of all, anti-Crumbl sentiment seems to be growing online, which is a real problem for a company built on social media. That doesn't mean that Crumbl can't rise from the mounting pile of ashes (or crumbs, as it were), but the chain has a long road ahead.
Crumbl's store closures have ramped up over the last few years
From the outset, the Crumbl brand impressed customers and industry analysts with its quick and massive expansion as more and more franchisees came aboard. However, the chain has been marked by store closures in recent years. Seven stores in four states (Utah, Florida, California, and Georgia) closed in 2023, which was significant because they were the first store closings experienced by the brand. Another 12 locations were shuttered in 2024, while 2025 saw an unknown number of closures. These closures were one of several signs that Crumbl might not be around for much longer, along with slumping sales and reported layoffs.
While shutting down locations usually indicates a struggling business, Crumbl's CEO, Sawyer Hemsley, has a different perspective. Hemsley obliquely addressed online rumors about Crumbl closures on TikTok, stating, "We're actually moving offices," referring to a change in the company's headquarters. As explained by the CEO, the move is intended to create more space for the brand's test kitchen and in-house marketing department. Hemsley ended the video on an encouraging note, saying, "We're excited for what's ahead, and honestly, we're just getting started."
Crumbl's financials paint a worrying picture
Decadent cookies are a big business, at least going by Crumbl's early financial outlook. In 2021, just four years after the brand was founded, the company earned a whopping $47 million in revenue across 326 locations. While the chain remains financially viable, it has experienced a decline in both revenue and profits in the following years. And although Crumbl saw a slight revenue recovery last year, median net profits (the profits after expenses are deducted) dropped significantly. This signals that certain Crumbl locations are thriving, while others are scraping by.
Inconsistency could be the reason behind the brand's worrisome financials. It's been reported that many Crumbl employees lack the training that a professional baker might bring to the table, which can lead to fluctuating quality. Then there's the ever-changing menu, which requires staff to get up to speed quickly when making often complicated cookie recipes. Last year, the brand introduced smaller cookies in an effort to offset losses and attract new customers. Crumbl has also made an effort to diversify its menu. Desserts outside the cookie sphere, including brownies and pie, are newer additions.
Consumer sentiment toward Crumbl is shifting negatively
Crumbl was once a darling of Instagram and other social media platforms, but the brand no longer wields the online clout it used to. On Reddit, u/AioliMindless6194, a self-identified Crumbl employee, wondered whether we're experiencing "the downfall of Crumbl in real time?" According to the Redditor, customer traffic at their store had declined drastically, along with sales. "Crumbl really lost their way with all these desserts...they are going down a road that they might not recover from," they lamented. Many comments rolled in, with some saying they detected a dip in quality, making the high prices even more aggravating. "I've pretty much tried all the flavors I want, had the ones I loved once or twice again, and moved on," stated u/noname21292.
Similar sentiments can be found elsewhere online. A GIF posted to Instagram illustrated the disappointment many people experience after eating a Crumbl Cookie for the first time, prompting one commenter to write, "Tried it once. Will never do it again. Why do they all taste like lard and sadness?" On TikTok, a negative review of Crumbl's Martha Stewart collab elicited comments like, "The lack of quality control between locations is wild," and "I think Crumbl focuses more on presentation than actual flavor."