Why We're Worried About Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies' meteoric rise is often credited to its social media presence, as its viral marketing strategies are considered a big part of the company's success. The business was founded in 2017, when cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley (who now serves as Crumbl's CEO) opened their flagship location in Logan, Utah. Crumbl's first cookie was a standard milk chocolate chip, which has since been joined by more bombastic cookie varieties, like Reese's peanut butter cup, candy cane brownie, and chocolate Oreo crumb. New flavors rotate in and out each week ... as long as the chain remains open, that is.

Crumbl Cookies are indulgent to be sure (the Holiday Red Velvet Sandwich Cookie clocks in at 980 calories), and some customers have complained about the cookies being underdone. Despite these complaints, the dessert chain really hit its stride around 2022, as illustrated by the social media buzz, high sales, and massive expansion that personified the brand. These days, Crumbl faces a slew of issues that may signal a downturn or worse. The chain has been steadily closing locations over the last few years, while many stores have experienced lagging profits. Worst of all, anti-Crumbl sentiment seems to be growing online, which is a real problem for a company built on social media. That doesn't mean that Crumbl can't rise from the mounting pile of ashes (or crumbs, as it were), but the chain has a long road ahead.