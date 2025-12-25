Here's How Much Grocery Store Ground Beef Cost In 2000 (Vs 2025)

The turn of the millennium was just 25 years ago, but the world has changed in dizzying ways. From the rise of smartphones and social media to the popularization of newer appliances like air fryers and Instant Pots, we all live very different lives than we did in the year 2000. One of the most noticeable ways, particularly over the past few years, is the numerous grocery store staples that cost a lot more in 2025, particularly ground beef. Although memories can be hazy and receipts often get lost, the data shows this affordable, versatile favorite used to be a lot cheaper.

Among the data tracked by the Federal Reserve and Bureau of Labor Statistics is the price of a pound of fresh ground beef, which it's been recording each month as far back as the mid-1980s. For the year 2000, ground beef cost as little as roughly $1.48 per pound in January, reaching a high of just under $1.63 in December. Adjusting for overall inflation, that would be equivalent to $2.85 to $3.14 per pound today.

However, ground beef prices have risen far faster than inflation in general. As of September 2025, the price per pound topped $6.32, an all-time high. Ground beef prices have gone up every month of the year, from around $5.55 per pound in January.