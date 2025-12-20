3 Changes Coming To Chick-Fil-A In 2026

One of the biggest changes coming to Chick-fil-A in 2026 is a shift to the business model used for some of its storefronts. The chain's licensed locations (which are often on college campuses or in hospitals), will convert to the owner-operator model to foster a more consistent customer experience. The change will impact 425 locations across the country, according to The Street.

Under the owner-operator model, Chick-fil-A keeps ownership of business assets, but the day-to-day activities are managed by a single operator. This model is a selective system, but the company said in a press release, "As restaurants become Owner-Operator led, customers will be able to use Chick-fil-A's established technology solutions, including the Chick-fil-A® App, Chick-fil-A One® Membership program, and will be able to redeem branded gift cards, which are amenities and conveniences currently not available at licensed locations." Additionally, employees working at transitioned locations will now be eligible to apply for Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarships, which provide college scholarships worth $1,000 to $25,000.

No change happens overnight, and this transition is a big one. In all, the company expects things to happen over the course of a few years because it will be honoring the remainder of its existing licensing agreements. The owner-operator model is proven to work for both customers and employees. For example, the location on Purdue University's campus has around 200 employees, some of which are students. The operator there ends shifts in line with class times so that students can make it to both their shift and their classes.