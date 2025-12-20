3 Changes Coming To Chick-Fil-A In 2026
Chick-fil-A is a go-to favorite fast-food spot if you're looking for the best chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. As the eatery continues to evolve year after year, it makes modifications to its business. In 2024, it went back on a long-standing commitment to purchase and serve only antibiotic-free chicken to its customers. Instead, it now focuses on a policy centered around not using certain antibiotics: "No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine," according to the Chick-fil-A website. Big changes came to Chick-fil-A in 2025 as well, with the chain bringing back popular seasonal items and increasing its commitment to charity and sustainability.
Some switch-ups are welcomed by loyal customers, and others are met with fire — think the 2024 change to its waffle fry recipe in the name of crispiness. So as 2025 comes to a close, it makes sense to start thinking ahead to 2026 and what transformations Chick-fil-A customers could potentially expect to see. From new locations to business model alterations, 2026 is shaping up to be another big year for the chain, and we've compiled a list of the big changes to come.
A new business model
One of the biggest changes coming to Chick-fil-A in 2026 is a shift to the business model used for some of its storefronts. The chain's licensed locations (which are often on college campuses or in hospitals), will convert to the owner-operator model to foster a more consistent customer experience. The change will impact 425 locations across the country, according to The Street.
Under the owner-operator model, Chick-fil-A keeps ownership of business assets, but the day-to-day activities are managed by a single operator. This model is a selective system, but the company said in a press release, "As restaurants become Owner-Operator led, customers will be able to use Chick-fil-A's established technology solutions, including the Chick-fil-A® App, Chick-fil-A One® Membership program, and will be able to redeem branded gift cards, which are amenities and conveniences currently not available at licensed locations." Additionally, employees working at transitioned locations will now be eligible to apply for Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarships, which provide college scholarships worth $1,000 to $25,000.
No change happens overnight, and this transition is a big one. In all, the company expects things to happen over the course of a few years because it will be honoring the remainder of its existing licensing agreements. The owner-operator model is proven to work for both customers and employees. For example, the location on Purdue University's campus has around 200 employees, some of which are students. The operator there ends shifts in line with class times so that students can make it to both their shift and their classes.
New (and strategic) U.S. locations
As with any booming business, the evolution of Chick-fil-A often means expansion. In 2026, the chain is making some big moves across the country to expand into new, strategic markets and locations. This trend started with a storefront opening in Ann Arbor, Michigan in late 2025. Ann Arbor is a college town, holding the University of Michigan's 50,000-plus hungry college students hoping to snag some waffle fries and Chick-fil-A sauce. Apparently, people were so excited about its opening that they lined up outside at 6:30 a.m., according to Michigan Live — high demand that is promising for business.
Another good example of a strategic opening is the planned Chick-fil-A at Patriot Place, adjacent to Gillette Stadium where the New England Patriots football team plays. The location will feature both drive-in and outdoor seating, catering to hungry passersby as well as fans looking to grab a bite to eat. There isn't an official opening date yet, but the new Chick-fil-A will open sometime in the coming year.
The chain is also expanding to more locations in New York and Florida. In October, Chick-fil-A signed a letter of intent to open a location in New Hartford, NY. Additionally, there are locations slated for 2026 openings in the town of Wallkill, NY and across Dutchess and Ulster counties. In Jacksonville, Florida, a new location sparked traffic concerns among locals, but Chick-fil-A is moving forward with the opening, which is set for the summer of 2026.
An increasing international presence
Along with opening new locations across the United States, Chick-fil-A is going to continue to increase its presence around the world. In our northern neighbor, Canada, the chain's first location opened in Toronto, Ontario in late-2019. In 2022, the chain promised it would open 10 restaurants per year to expand to over 20 by 2025, and in 2024, it opened new locations in Alberta (Calgary and Edmonton) with the hopes of having over 20 in the province alone by 2030.
The trend goes beyond North America as well. According to NRN, the company has committed $1 billion to a major international expansion into the European and Asian markets. Chick-fil-A plans to make a foothold in these markets within 2026 and continue expanding internationally through to 2030.
Along with new Canadian locations, Chick-fil-A opened storefronts in Leeds, England (with more to be built in the coming years) and Singapore in late 2025. The company has committed to investing in these markets in the future — $100 million in the UK and $75 million in Singapore over the next 10 years. These new locations will function under the chain's new owner-operator model, which Chief International Officer Anita Costello says will, "bring a deep understanding of the communities they serve ... they'll also be making an impact by building meaningful connections as they invest in the needs of the neighborhoods where they'll be serving guests" (via Chick-fil-A).