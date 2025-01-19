Big Changes Are Coming To Chick-Fil-A In 2025

Throughout the evolution of Chick-fil-A, we've seen the restaurant experiment with everything from new menu items to content streaming and robot delivery drivers. And if 2024 taught us anything, it's that Chick-fil-A almost always has a surprise or two up its sleeve.

Some are well-received, like Chick-fil-A bringing back fan-favorite menu items in the fall of 2024. Others, not so much. Some customers are still fuming over the company's November 2024 change to its waffle fries recipe (pea starch was added to make them crispier), with many swearing off the beloved side unless Chick-fil-A returns to the original version. The chain also reversed its policy on sourcing only antibiotic-free chicken, which some customers aren't happy about.

With 2025 already underway, Chick-fil-A has a lot on its plate this year, including menu tweaks, new restaurant locations, and a looming deadline for the company's corporate social responsibility goals. So listen up, Chick-fil-A fans — here are some of the upcoming changes to your favorite chicken chain.

